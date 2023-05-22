Redpoint’s Leading CDP Processes 100’s of Billions of Interactions a Year for Some of the World’s Biggest Companies

Innovating at Speed/Scale with ROI

DENVER & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at the Gartner Marketing Symposium and Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, Redpoint is highlighting key innovations in rg1, Redpoint’s leading CDP platform.

Prioritizing data quality, Redpoint offers the most comprehensive, omnichannel marketing solution available in the market today. It is trusted by leading global brands including: Gap Inc., Mayo Clinic, Ralph Lauren, American Express, Freedom Mortgage, Cigna Health, Avis Budget and SoFi. With rg1, one successful client delivers billions of personalized interactions per year in real time, maintaining 30-millisecond response time SLA’s even during peak seasons. The rg1 platform drives this level of transformative CX with one-to-one personalization at scale, delivering contextually relevant and timely content, offers and next-best actions today’s consumers demand.

“Over the past several years, the one constant in customer experience has been change,” said Dale Renner, Chairman and CEO of Redpoint Global. “Accelerated by the pandemic, the fundamental ways in which businesses interact with customers are constantly being re-imagined and success is dependent on a brand’s agility in adapting to ever-changing customer expectations. We’ve helped many of the world’s largest brands deliver customer-centric, data-driven experiences through capabilities that offer high relevance for both today’s and tomorrow’s consumer expectations – all translating to significant ROI.”

Redpoint Global is uniquely positioned to meet enterprise clients where they are – any capability maturity level, any martech stack, any deployment type – and work with them to drive ROI, both now and in the future. Built with the ability to bring together disparate data sources, this cloud-native solution incorporates AI and machine learning into an omnichannel engagement platform with sophisticated identity resolution, data quality, segmentation and activation capabilities.

Leading companies in the retail, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications and travel services industries rely on Redpoint’s solutions to enable transformational, omnichannel customer experience and flawless data quality and integration. Strategic deployment of rg1 has enabled growth in new customers, share of wallet increases for loyalty customers, better customer engagement and reduced costs with higher efficiency in the most demanding industries.

Gartner Events

This month, Redpoint is speaking at two upcoming Gartner events. The Gartner Marketing Symposium in Denver, CO and the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London, UK, both taking place March 22-24. Data-driven customer experience requires a platform with deep data transformation roots as well as easy-to-use, marketer-friendly capabilities for customer insights and journeys.

At the Gartner Marketing Symposium , Denver, Colorado, Booth #127: Redpoint Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer John Nash will be presenting with Avis Budget Group’s Sr. Solutions Architect, Prabhakar Manuel about “Driving Marketing Agility with a Single Point of Omnichannel Control,” on May 23 at 2:45 pm MDT. See more information here.

, Denver, Colorado, Booth #127:

At Gartner’s Data & Analytics Summit , ExCel, London, Booth #438: Redpoint EMEA GM and VP of Global Services Mike Ferguson and Product Marketing Principal Steve Zisk will be speaking about “CDAO & CMO Together: Prioritising CX on the Business Roadmap.” The session will be on May 24 at 11:15 am GMT. See more information here.

, ExCel, London, Booth #438:

Redpoint uniquely addresses these two audiences with its rg1 Platform and will be demonstrating the product at Gartner’s premier marketing and data management conferences.

Press interested in speaking with Redpoint can contact: laura.ackerman@redpointglobal.com.

rg1 Product Updates

Redpoint’s rg1 platform is now built with a cloud-native containerized architecture. This new architecture has allowed additional speed and agility for delivering new capabilities – including expanded databases and cloud environments for deployment and connectors with industry-leading martech vendors, delivering end-to-end customer engagement and digital transformation. Enhanced security and compliance features, identity resolution, telemetry improvements and a metadata backbone improve the agility and speed to value for the offerings as well. These enhancements to Redpoint rg1 have been key in driving exponential growth over the past few years.

Key features over the last year have included a release of cloud-native version rg1 that has enabled:

Improved usability and operational management through a streamlined UX, including interaction prioritization, attribute validation and a number of other functional simplifications

Enhanced reporting with expanded access to campaign metadata

Unique visualization of data quality across the enterprise

Redpoint is rolling out additional standardization of data models and the ingestion processes to enhance the speed-to-value timeline. Additional enhancements to these models will be a key development throughout the second half of 2023 as well.

Industry Recognition

Redpoint’s rg1 has been evaluated by several industry leaders, including:

CDP Institute Report: Real CDP Audit 2023

Leaders in the 2022 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs,” by Rob Brosnan, Benjamin Bloom, Tian Smart, Ryan Brady, Michael McCune, Mike McGuire, 18 July 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Redpoint Global

With Redpoint’s software platform, rg1, innovative companies are perfecting their data, transforming their customer experiences across the enterprise and driving higher revenue. Redpoint’s solutions provide a remarkably uniﬁed, single point of control where all customer data is connected and every touchpoint intelligently orchestrated. Delivering more engaging customer experiences, highly personalized moments, relevant next-best actions and tangible ROI—this is how leading marketers lead markets. To learn more, visit redpointglobal.com.

Contacts

Laura Ackerman



Redpoint Global



T: 781.552.3046



laura.ackerman@redpointglobal.com