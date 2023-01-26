Red House Named 2023 Top B2B Marketing Agency

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#abm–Red House, an award-winning marketing firm celebrating its 22nd year, has been named a top B2B marketing agency for the sixth year in a row by Chief Marketer magazine. The agency was also recognized as a top agency in the Demand Generation category.

Red House credits its history of results as one of the primary reasons leading brands choose the firm, and the agency has been a recognized leader in demand generation and pipeline marketing from the start. The agency’s clients include Fortune 500 organizations across a variety of highly regulated industries such as Fintech, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Telecommunications.

“We appreciate Chief Marketer for recognizing our agency and how we help clients transform challenges into positive outcomes,” said Joe Youngs, SVP Consulting for the firm. He added, “In 2023, B2B marketing will be all the more important to help firms navigate potential headwinds and our team is committed to helping our clients thrive.”

Chief Marketer’s editors accepted submissions from across the country for the CM200 list. Winners were selected based on several criteria, including: insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward.

ABOUT CHIEF MARKETER

Global online content portal Chief Marketer, an Access Intelligence brand, arms aspiring CMOs with the tools, insights, data and training they need to master the “next frontier of marketing”—an age of marketing much less dependent on advertising and much more focused on the rest of the branding toolkit. CM has more than 150,000 readers who rely on its content and live events to help them cut through the noise and find the solutions necessary to optimize their performance. Learn more at chiefmarketer.com.

ABOUT RED HOUSE

Red House B2B Marketing helps clients achieve their goals through strategic, data-driven marketing programs that drive profitable results. The agency is a full-service firm offering integrated solutions like account-based marketing, content and digital marketing, and services such as analytics, automation, creative and website development. To learn more, visit www.redhouseb2b.com.

Contacts

Steve Reeves



770.475.2103