Red Fan Communications Debuts Disruptive Agency Model on 15th Anniversary

Austin-based strategic B2B communications firm has introduced a Success and Services model, announced additions to executive leadership team and expanded bench of trusted communications advisors

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Fan Communications (Red Fan), a strategic B2B communications and advisory firm in Austin, Texas, today introduced its new agency model to better support and create value for its clients.

Red Fan has been providing clients with integrated marketing and communications solutions since 2008. These solutions generate demand, build market credibility and help brands reach major milestones from go to market to exit. In tandem with celebrating the firm’s 15th anniversary, Red Fan’s revised structure now includes a Client Success team that works closely with clients to identify goals and strategy, allocate resources, report on KPIs, and, most importantly, deliver results that add business value. The Success team is paired with Client Services, a team of brand strategists, media relations and content experts, marketers, industry specialists, researchers and other professionals with the combined skills and experience required to operate in an evolving marketing and communications landscape.

“We’ve seen the traditional agency model fail time and time again,” said Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan’s founder and CEO. “Clients lack senior guidance and have little transparency into how their agency operates and deploys resources, while agencies themselves suffer from high turnover and employees become overwhelmed by tasks and work they might not be suited for. Under Red Fan’s new model, clients have a seasoned Client Success manager that is focused on their needs and goals and is not distracted by the traditional duties that in other agencies would pull them in multiple directions. We’ve doubled down on the direct relationship for our clients—they know we will bring the right experts from our Services team into the mix as needed, using their budget effectively to get results. The result is a winning experience for all.”

As an extension of the firm’s restructuring, Red Fan announced former publisher of Austin Woman Magazine, Dawn Weston, as vice president of Client Success, established a presence in Dallas with Callie Neatherlin as senior media relations manager and promoted eight-year Red Fan veteran, Emma Chase, to supervisor of Client Services.

Since beginning her career at Red Fan in 2015, Chase has grown and retained some of the business’s largest clients and contributed to several award-winning campaigns, including Fluence, Texas Original and Q2 Holdings, Inc. In her new role, Chase leads Client Services and is responsible for delivering exceptional results across Red Fan’s diverse suite of integrated marketing and communications services, including brand positioning, media relations, executive thought leadership, crisis planning and response, internal communications and more.

“Red Fan has always done things differently,” Chase said. “Our team includes corporate communications experts, journalists and content writers, investor relations professionals, and high-power marketers. That eclectic expertise reinforces our dynamic client approach—no two strategies are the same and clients can trust that we are bringing the power of the whole agency into each engagement. In this leadership role, I’m eager to collaborate with our team to showcase just how valuable a strong communications program is to a business’s bottom line.”

Red Fan is renowned for generating “raving fans” through the firm’s work with clients. The team provides a comprehensive range of integrated communications services that CMOs, CEOs and founders trust to deliver value across the business lifecycle. Innovators such as AffiniPay, CSI, Nextira and Texas Immersive Institute have recently hired Red Fan for a variety of services including rebranding, media relations, thought leadership and corporate communications.

For more information on Red Fan Communications, its core services and award-winning client work, visit Red Fan’s website.

About Red Fan Communications:

Red Fan Communications is a strategic B2B communications and advisory firm empowering executives and their marketing leaders with value-added integrated communications strategies that support business growth, improve critical stakeholder relationships, and position innovative brands as industry leaders. The full-service senior consultancy helps high-growth and established businesses build and sustain their brand reputations. Established in 2008 by marketing and communications industry veteran Kathleen Lucente, the firm delivers communication platforms that map to clients’ business goals, resonate with target audiences, strengthen brand identity and deliver measurable results. Red Fan Communications pushes the boundaries for clients, blending traditional and nontraditional communications strategies and tactics to craft customized campaigns that position brands as market leaders, support sales, engage customers and stakeholders and build brand awareness. For more information, visit www.redfancommunications.com.

