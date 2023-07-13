RealDefense Acquires Support.com

RealDefense Expands Service Portfolio with the Strategic Support.com Acquisition

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GREE #acquisition–RealDefense, a leading company specializing in consumer security, privacy, and productivity software and support services, announces its successful acquisition of Support.com from parent company Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE). This strategic move is part of RealDefense’s ongoing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and roll-up strategy, aimed at expanding its service offerings.





The acquisition includes Support.com’s customer base, call center operations, and related domain names, as well as its remote IT support technology platform and services businesses, including Remote IT Helpdesk and Connected Home on-demand support. Additionally, RealDefense gains access to Guided Paths®, a proprietary content platform and tech support library that enhances the self-support experience through advanced features such as branching logic and dynamic decision points.

Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense, stated, “We’re pleased to welcome Support.com to our family of products and services. We especially look forward to integrating Guided Paths technology and bringing synergies across our user base.”

Founded in 1997 as SupportSoft, Support.com has established itself as a leader in remote technical support, introducing groundbreaking platform technologies and operating call centers known for their exceptional service. After initiating an IPO in 2000, Support.com merged with Greenidge Generation Holdings in 2021.

RealDefense focuses on acquiring solutions and services that enhance privacy, performance, and protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices. These offerings are marketed to consumers and small businesses through a network of over 3,000 retail stores, resellers, licensing partners, and affiliates spanning 33 countries. RealDefense employs a roll-up and M&A strategy to unlock the full potential of its acquisitions by leveraging up-selling, cross-selling, and technology licensing.

About RealDefense LLC

Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, RealDefense LLC is an acclaimed software development company known for its flagship product brands, including iolo System Mechanic® and SuperAntiSpyware®. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, RealDefense has consistently earned top ratings from PC Magazine and protects over 3 million customers. The RealDefense portfolio also features renowned privacy and security software brands such as STOPzilla, MyCleanID, MyCleanPC, USTechSupport, ioloVPN, GetMyDrivers, WarrantyStar, and Support.com.

RealDefense’s expertise in telemetry and AI enables strategic partnerships with leading brands, enabling the provision of white-labeled privacy, security, and productivity optimization features and services to enhance existing products. For more information, please visit www.realdefen.se.

