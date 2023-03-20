REAL Messenger Named to 2023 HousingWire Tech100

The first social app for real estate is recognized for its disruptive technology, revolutionizing how market information is consumed and stakeholders connect

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business, is thrilled to announce it has been named to the 2023 HousingWire Tech100, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy. REAL joins other real estate industry leaders on this prestigious list, including Bright MLS, BoomTown, Corelogic, Redfin, ShowingTime+, The Corcoran Group, and Zillow Premier Agent.

“This recognition is a testament to our ground-breaking technology,” said Fredrik Eklund, co-founder of REAL Messenger and Douglas Elliman’s highest-grossing Eklund|Gomes Team. “Our technology is redefining how the different stakeholders in the real estate community consume market information and connect. At the same time, our proprietary AI engine enables agents to curate content personalized to the individual engaging with the app, delivering a better customer experience.”

Unlike competitors, REAL allows agents to connect with other agents, self-market and take back control of their listings without additional fees, leveling the playing field for agents to reach prospective buyers. The ability for agents to self-market is more critical than ever, as social networks like Facebook and Instagram have limited (and, in some cases, removed) the ability for agents to market their properties on these sites. REAL allows agents to enjoy the benefits of self-marketing at no additional charge. It enables new agents to grow their network and an organic following via its LinkedIn-esque follow and posting features. Unique chat and video-sharing features allow agents to personalize their communications with prospective buyers within a single platform.

RealMoment, the video-sharing feature launched at the beginning of 2023, adds a competitive advantage for agents looking to build a following on social media and market to consumers via a virtual home tour. The high demand for real estate in hot markets, such as New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida, makes virtual home tours more essential as consumers buy houses sight unseen. RealMoment came at the opportune time to meet a critical agent need in the current housing market.

“REAL’s mission is to bring joy and delight to the home buying process, replacing the complexity and frustration that are all too typical,” said Thomas Ma, CEO and co-founder of REAL Messenger. “Our momentum over the past year is indicative that our app is delivering a more intuitive, satisfying real estate experience. And we are just getting started! New features will continue to unlock opportunities to provide the best experiences for homeowners, buyers, sellers, agents, and brokers – everyone in the real estate community.”

REAL’s recent hires, including Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik in October, are helping drive more adoption of its technology. Shaik, formerly of Facebook’s AI research team, is furthering the app’s AI capabilities, beginning with listings tailored to consumers for a more personalized browsing experience and developing social sentiment analysis capability, allowing REAL to expand on its initiative to build a complete customer 360-degree recommendation engine.

Since its launch in July, REAL has taken the industry by storm, with more than 350,000 global users. Additionally, the app is now available in 60 countries and nine languages. Top areas for regional engagement in the U.S. include New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Colorado.

Click here to see the complete list of HousingWire Tech 100 honorees.

About HousingWire Tech 100

For more than a decade, the HousingWire Tech100 program has identified and recognized the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries. The 2023 Tech100 Real Estate winners are changing the home sales process forever – from home search to lead management solutions and remote closing to transaction management software. These companies are leading the way toward a more innovative and efficient housing market and bringing to market solutions that we could have only imagined a decade ago.

About REAL

REAL Messenger is the social app for real estate. With REAL, buyers, sellers and agents can connect within a single platform to browse the latest home listings globally. REAL gives agents back control of leads without costly online ads and ineffective cold calls. REAL’s social network-style feed levels the playing field for new agents to connect with interested prospects, engage with listings directly within the app, and build a following based on more than just who they know.

REAL was co-founded by Hong Kong real estate entrepreneur Thomas Ma and Fredrik Eklund, co-founder of Douglas Elliman’s Eklund | Gomes Team and former star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing NY & LA.”

Contacts

Caroline Kamerschen



Caroline@bospar.com