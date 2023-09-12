Real Chemistry Appoints Rachi Govil as Chief Client Officer, Integrated Marketing Communications

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, the leading provider of AI-driven insights and marketing and communications for the healthcare industry, today announced that Rachi Govil will join the company as Chief Client Officer, Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC). Govil is a healthcare communications veteran with deep experience serving some of the world’s most trusted companies. In her new role, Govil will design and implement innovative approaches to understand client needs and build and grow teams to exceed them. She will partner with leaders across Real Chemistry to continue to deliver impactful work for the company’s outstanding roster of clients.









“We never stop in our quest to be the best at what’s next in healthcare, and Rachi is one of the best,” said Emily Poe, Group President and Chief Strategy Officer, IMC, at Real Chemistry. “Rachi brings unparalleled expertise in client service and building teams dedicated to understanding the complexities and opportunities in healthcare communications. Partnering with her to expand and strengthen our teams will be a powerful benefit for our clients.”

Prior to joining Real Chemistry, Govil served as Executive Vice President and Healthcare Practice Lead, North America, at BCW. She is a highly recognized industry leader, having been named one of the PRWeek Women of Distinction in 2023, a member of the PRWeek Health Influencer 30 in 2022, and one of the PR Week 40 Under 40 in 2017.

“I have long admired Real Chemistry for being at the leading edge of healthcare communications and am thrilled to join the best of the best in our industry to deliver modern solutions for clients,” said Govil, Chief Client Officer, IMC. “Real Chemistry was among the first to bring data and analytics into communications and today is leading the charge in using AI to benefit patients and the rest of the healthcare system. Keeping our client service focus in step with the evolving healthcare ecosystem and Real Chemistry’s expanding capabilities is an exciting opportunity.”

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry’s mission is to transform what healthcare is to what it should be by leveraging the industry’s most advanced AI-powered insights, diverse expertise and customer-centric ideas. We help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals – while creating healthcare experiences that span diagnosis to adherence – to ensure therapies meet and exceed their potential to impact lives.

