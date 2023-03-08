Real Chemistry Announces 2022 Business Highlights, with Company Exceeding $550 Million in Revenue for the First Time

Satisfied clients, innovation, award-winning work and experienced people drive double-digit revenue growth for the 21st consecutive year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, the leading provider of AI-driven insights and human-centric experiences for the healthcare industry, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The company achieved revenue of $555 million, reflecting 17% growth compared to $475 million in 2021 and marking the company’s 21st consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth.

“Real Chemistry’s financial performance reflects our success doing impactful work at scale, and I can’t thank our team and clients enough,” said Shankar Narayanan, CEO, Real Chemistry. “Crossing the half-billion dollar threshold is a significant milestone for our company. But it’s more than revenue growth that drives us. It’s the spirit of unparalleled innovation which gives us insights and integrated capabilities across the entire spectrum of services needed by our clients. With the power to continue to innovate at scale and serve as the leading partner of choice for our clients, we are well positioned to drive our next decade of growth.”

During 2022, Real Chemistry experienced continued double-digit growth in its advertising and communications businesses. The company also experienced as much as 50% growth in several categories that reflect emerging client needs and the company’s expanded mix of franchises: data and AI products and services, market access, medical affairs and influencer and celebrity.

“Our continued focus on and investment in data and AI-driven products and services ensure we can deliver impact and value to our clients, who need more integrated and specialized services as they navigate an increasingly complex and evolving economic environment,” added Narayanan. “Our focus, investment and growth in these areas will continue to bear fruit in 2023 and beyond.”

Real Chemistry’s 2022 highlights:

Implemented a comprehensive client satisfaction program and achieved record levels of satisfaction. In the first year of a new, multi-factor quantitative and qualitative feedback program, Real Chemistry saw notable improvements measured by industry standard NPS and OSAT metrics that informed and enhanced the Real Chemistry client experience.

Acquired conversationHEALTH to enable the world’s leading healthcare and life sciences companies to create personalized virtual experiences. Known as VirtualRep, this platform uses medically trained natural language processing, contextual AI and supervised machine learning designed to generate near-human interactions with healthcare providers at their moment of need.

Launched 21Gaming, a new discipline under Real Chemistry’s 21GRAMS commercialization and advertising franchise that connects patients with leading therapeutic treatment, research, communities and education through immersive, non-disruptive and audience-led activations.

Created a first-of-its-kind solution to help clients increase equity in clinical trials per recent FDA guidance, combining Real Chemistry’s IPM.ai and Global Inclusion and Health Equity teams. This offering helps engage healthcare provider and principal investigator communities who serve rare disease and underserved patient populations for clinical trial recruitment based on billions of past medical claims with a 10-year lookback history and social determinants of health indicators. IPM.ai was also named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List in 2022.

Earned several leading industry awards for its client work and was recognized for overall excellence by winning PRovoke Media’s Global SABRE Award for Global Healthcare Agency of the Year, an MM+M Silver Award for Large Healthcare Network, and inclusion in Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies List. Additionally, 21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry, was named #2 Health Agency in the World by Cannes. Real Chemistry also received two coveted Cannes Lions Pharma Awards.

