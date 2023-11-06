Real Authentication Partners With TikTok Shop to Authenticate Pre-Owned Luxury Handbags

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Authentication, a leader in luxury goods authentication has partnered with TikTok Shop in the US to provide highly skilled experts to evaluate pre-owned handbags prior to sale on the platform.









Trusted by leading retailers and credit card companies, Real Authentication has been providing peace of mind and accurate luxury goods authentication services to consumers, dealers, selling platforms and global brands since 2016.

“We are thrilled to partner with TikTok Shop in the US,” said Anastacia Black, Founder, and Expert Authenticator for Real Authentication. “As the demand for resale luxury increases, it is imperative that buyers and retailers have confidence that merchandise they are purchasing and selling is genuine,” she continues.

When merchants are ready to find a new home for their loved handbags, they will visit https://realauthentication.com/tiktok-shop/ to become an approved seller and obtain an authenticity certificate. Real Authentication’s team of experts analyze every aspect of an item that is submitted, from general product information down to the denier of a stitch. Additionally, items are also run through Real Authentication’s proprietary Smart Database Scan™ technology. Smart Database Scan™ cross-checks numerous data points within their system and identifies potential red flags to assist their brand experts in identification of counterfeit goods.

Once the bag is approved by Real Authentication, the seller will create a listing and upload the certificate which will then be approved for sale on TikTok Shop.

“A point of difference between Real Authentication’s partnership with TikTok Shop in the US and other platforms is that items are already authenticated BEFORE they are listed, not after they are sold,” explained Jenna Padilla, Founder, and Expert Authenticator for Real Authentication. “With more consumers shopping online, TikTok Shop in the US provides a one-stop e-commerce solution that makes it easy for merchants to showcase and sell directly through their TikTok account.”

For more information, please visit RealAuthentication.com, or follow @RealAuthentication on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @RealAuthentication.

Contacts

PR:



Michelle Steinberg & Diana Fuller



The deFIANT



[email protected] & [email protected]