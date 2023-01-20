Ready Set Rocket Becomes a Certified B Corp

B Corporation™ certification accelerates ad agency’s mission to drive maximum impact for all its stakeholders.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ready Set Rocket (RSR), a digital agency integrated for maximum impact, is proud to announce that it is now a Certified B Corporation™. RSR joins a small number of advertising agencies to achieve B Corp status—which denotes for-profit businesses that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

Verified through B Lab, the rigorous certification process assesses the impact of a business’s operations on its workers, community, the environment, and its customers. While the median score for businesses who complete the B Corp assessment is currently 50.9, Ready Set Rocket has earned its certification with an overall Impact Score of 95.5.

“We started to pursue certification in 2021 after we realized that many of the things B Lab looks for in companies are already aligned with our business model and our company policies,” said Alex Lirtsman, co-founder of RSR. “We’re absolutely thrilled and honored to join an elite global movement to make business a force for good.”

Since its launch in 2009, RSR has distinguished itself as a leader in socially responsible business practices by:

Creating a people-first culture that supports employee well-being: In 2022, all RSR employees were employed on a full-time basis with 100% being paid salaries that equate to a living wage for a full family. RSR team members are also offered 100% company-sponsored medical benefits for single election status, with all receiving bonuses averaging 5-10% of annual salary. Over 15% of the agency’s employees received a promotion in 2022. Further, through its paid family leave, the company offers all employees time off following the birth of a child or placement of a child through foster care, guardianship, or adoption. This policy applies to birth, adoptive, and foster care parents or caregivers within the first 12 months following the child’s birth or placement for adoption or foster care.

Advancing purpose-driven brands: In 2022, RSR partnered with six purpose-driven clients (American Museum of Natural History, Schwarzman Scholars, AAA, Carnegie Hall, Ford Foundation, and Signature Theatre) representing 32% of the agency’s revenue for that year. RSR’s work for these companies and organizations generated attention to their mission and purpose by improving market access through physical and/or technological infrastructure.

Promoting volunteerism: Ready Set Rocket’s Volunteer Time Away program encourages teams to participate in community projects and organizations, through paid time off—recognizing that such participation gives people valuable leadership training, work experience, and a sense of personal fulfillment.

About Ready Set Rocket

Ready Set Rocket is a full-service agency integrated for maximum impact. Founded in 2009, our growing team spans 12 states in the U.S. and specializes in blending creative, media, and data. We partner with brands across a range of verticals including food & beverage, fashion, sports, finance, and the arts. Check us out at https://readysetrocket.com/ or follow us on IG and LinkedIn.

