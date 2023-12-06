Razorfish Study Reveals Baby Boomers’ Strong Technology Affinity

The “Digital Boomers” research shows even with their positive feelings toward tech, marketers aren’t prioritizing this wealthy segment.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marketing transformation agency Razorfish announced a new study “Digital Boomers” examining Boomers’ openness to adopt technology and attitudes toward a more digital world.









Despite Boomers’ affluence and affinity for technology and digital experiences, just 6% of marketers identify the cohort as a part of their marketing initiatives, with most opting to “age down” their brand. According to the findings, marketers may be neglecting some of their wealthiest potential customers who have the promise to become loyal and enthusiastic brand advocates.

“ When you think about the fact that Boomers hold nearly 50% of total U.S. assets and account for more than 20% of spending, there’s a massive opportunity for brands and marketers to engage with them more deeply through digital channels,” said Nic Chidiac, Chief Strategy Officer of Brand and Experience at Razorfish. “ This research is an eye-opener for anyone that doesn’t think this cohort knows its way around the latest technology products and platforms.”

They have an early adopter attitude to technology – and are confident in using it.

Most Boomers (70%) are curious about new technology and devices, and are eager to learn how to use them, either by reading about them in the news or trying them out for themselves. They are most interested in devices like laptops, smartphones, smart doorbells, locks, and security cameras.

More notably, Boomers (70%) aren’t intimidated or overwhelmed by new technology. They also serve as the biggest advocates for products, with more than 30% stating that they love sharing new technology and apps with people close to them.

Technology enriches the full scope of their lives.

Boomers value technology’s assistance in many aspects of their lives, believing that technology is most important in managing their money (73%), staying informed on current events (69%), and keeping their homes secure (59%).

Another finding showed Boomers do not rely on younger generations to evaluate the best products and applications. The majority will take the initiative to visit brands’ websites (71%) and read reviews online (56%) when making new purchases.

Online tools and positive digital experiences are a significant part of the shopping journey.

Nearly 3 in 4 Boomers research major purchases like kitchen appliances and other expensive devices online, and 1 in 4 eventually buy these products online. While the majority still make large purchases in person, they are open to moving this experience online.

Despite common misconceptions, gamification is a key consideration in how Boomers evaluate digital experiences. They expect mobile apps to be fun, intuitive, and personalized and are likely to abandon apps that don’t meet these criteria or are too complicated and lack guidance. Their favorite brands also align with younger generations, with Boomers more likely to shop on Amazon (80%) than Gen Z (62%) and Millennials (70%).

“ What is fascinating about Boomers is how purposeful and enthusiastic they are when it comes to choosing the technology they interact with,” said Chidiac. “ There’s a lot of potential to tap into their general excitement and optimism here, especially as we see a rapid technological transformation unfolding at a higher click.”

The study also uncovers Boomers’ outlook on the future at large:

They are optimistic about emerging tech. Boomers are ready to embrace future technology and are excited about new experiences if proven safe. Despite the larger apprehension towards technology trends like AI, the majority are focused on the ways technology will make their futures better.

Boomers are ready to embrace future technology and are excited about new experiences if proven safe. Despite the larger apprehension towards technology trends like AI, the majority are focused on the ways technology will make their futures better. They are vocal about their opinions online. Boomers not only rely on reviews to evaluate their purchasing decisions but are also active in sharing their own opinions and experiences about the products they’ve tried online.

Business Recommendations

Reexamine the assumptions you may have about the value Boomers bring to your business. Boomers owning your brand isn’t a problem to solve; they’re an audience to be nurtured. Boomers are not a monolithic segment; they are a multitude of micro-segments, and they expect personalization. Boomers are tech adopters – include them in Beta and UI testing. Realize that while Boomers want experiences to feel human, that feeling can be achieved without human interaction.

You can find the full Digital Boomers study here.

Methodology

Razorfish partnered with research company GWI to create a survey exploring Boomers’ attitudes towards technology. The sample included 1,003 Boomer respondents (ages 57-75), all U.S.-based.

About Razorfish

Razorfish is a global leader in marketing transformation. We help brands and businesses grow by connecting brand purpose to business performance. A digital pioneer since the dawn of the internet, we’re back to write a new chapter. Our strategy, data, creative, and technology experts combine digital innovation, data, and cultural insights to help us understand what people want at every part of the journey. Through capabilities in products & platforms; physical & digital; and campaigns & content, we turn ideas into experiences that make a difference for our clients, their customers, and the world we all live in.

Learn more at razorfish.com. Twitter: @wearerazorfish | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook. Razorfish is part of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], a global leader in communication.

Contacts

Media:

Dan Yesenosky, Razorfish



724.713.5363



[email protected]

Talia Firenze, SourceCode Communications



[email protected]