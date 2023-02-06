Razorfish Promotes Dani Mariano to President, Sets Sights on Scaling Client Services

Promotions of Michael Burgess to Chief Client Officer and Scott Holmes to Chief Growth Officer round out leadership elevations for the agency

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marketing transformation leader Razorfish today announced the elevation of Dani Mariano to President as the company demonstrates strong momentum entering 2023. Mariano will be accountable for scaling the agency through advanced offerings, and empowering client growth through innovative initiatives focused on client business outcomes.





Previously EVP, Managing Director at Razorfish, Mariano will continue to be the U.S. lead for Publicis’ Constellation Groupe, a bespoke Power of One team for Samsung, and has a proven track record for meeting client service demands and exceeding expectations.

“Now is an exciting time for Razorfish, and I am thrilled to be at the helm as we strive to set the new standard for the digital marketing landscape. We’re on the cusp of a truly unique moment when it comes to new virtual arenas like the metaverse and Web3, and I’m committed to discovering how Razorfish can empower brand relationships across every consumer touchpoint,” remarked Mariano.

Josh Campo, CEO of Razorfish, commented: “I’ve had the honor of working alongside Dani for more than seven years, and from day one, she has delivered on our purpose to performance promise to clients every step of the way. There is no doubt in my mind that Dani will be instrumental in ushering in the new age of Razorfish, given her invaluable experience and expertise with our Publicis Groupe Power of One business model and the evolution of the digital landscape.”

In making a long-term commitment to growing its people and leaders from within, Razorfish has also announced the promotions of Michael Burgess to Chief Client Officer and Scott Holmes to Chief Growth Officer.

Burgess will be responsible for Razorfish’s key regional businesses, fostering agency collaboration and deepening Razorfish’s executive-level client relationships. Holmes will be focused on empowering the agency’s growth office by taking a client-centric approach to connecting marketing, business development, and client services.

