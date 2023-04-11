Razom for Ukraine Proud to be Recognized for MedShare’ International’s Prestigious 2023 Bob Freeman Humanitarian Award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MedShare–Razom for Ukraine, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to building a more prosperous Ukraine, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Bob Freeman Humanitarian Award. Named for one of MedShare’s founders, the honor is awarded each year by MedShare International, a global humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities and the planet by reallocating surplus medical supplies and biomedical equipment.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian, in partnership with MedShare, has sent 8 large shipments of critical medical supplies to Ukraine, with each shipment ranging from 5-25 pallets including items such as surgical external and internal fixators, orthopedic surgical implants and screws, hygiene kits, neurosurgical OR tablets, and other needed supplies. Thanks to MedShare’s vast network of medical supply partners, Razom was able to distribute the much-needed donations of quality supplies to hospitals in most need across Ukraine via its NGO partners, including Zdorovi and Rescue Now.

“MedShare has stood by Razom’s side and supported Ukraine from the early first weeks of war – from coordinating shipment logistics door-to-door, guiding our procurement process, and being responsive to our needs on the ground – and we are proud that they are still supporting us,” said Dora Chomiak, Razom CEO. “They are an incredible, dedicated, empathetic and reliable humanitarian Non-Government Organization (NGO) that focuses its work on providing humanitarian and medical relief to disaster-wartorn zones and filling the supply chain with quality medical supplies. We are grateful to have built a trusted partnership and look forward to continuing life-saving work together.”

“MedShare is proud to recognize the herculean efforts of Razom for Ukraine as we work together to deliver medical aid to Ukraine and to Ukrainian refugees,” said Charles W. Redding, CEO & President of MedShare. “We pledge to continue to work hand-in-hand with Razom and our other humanitarian partners to provide health and hope to the millions of men, women and children impacted by the ravages of war, and the selfless doctors, nurses, support personnel and volunteers committed to serving them and their families.”

About Razom for Ukraine

Razom means “together” in Ukrainian.

The organization believes deeply in the enormous potential of dedicated volunteers around the world united by a single mission: to build and maintain a democratic and prosperous Ukraine.

Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do. In this time of need, they have created the Razom Emergency Response which is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Razom’s procurement and logistics teams are made up of a trusted volunteer network they’ve nurtured since 2014 and partner organizations worldwide. Razom is also working with governments and embassies on helping to establish humanitarian corridors. For more information, please visit Razom’s website at https://www.razomforukraine.org/.

About MedShare International

MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization commemorating 25 years of dedicated service to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing, curating and delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to meet the needs of vulnerable healthcare systems in 117 countries around the world. For more information, please visit the organization’s website at www.medshare.org.

