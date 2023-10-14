Ray Day, APR, Vice Chair of Stagwell, Elected 2025 PRSA Chair

2024 Board of Directors Announced at Annual Leadership Assembly

“Ray brings to PRSA an extensive background in communications and business and experience working with multinational organizations,” said Michelle Olson, APR, 2023 Nominating Committee Chair. “He will be a great influence on the future of PRSA and the profession, and his contributions will benefit all of our members.”

Officers (one-year term):

Chair-elect – Ray Day, APR



Treasurer – Jessica M. Graham, APR, Fellow PRSA



Secretary – Sam Sims, APR, Fellow PRSA

Directors (two-year term):

Midwest District Director – Jason J. Sprenger, APR



Southeast District Director – John Gregory Clemons, APR



Southwest District Director – Patricia “Reace” Alvarenga Smith, APR



Sunshine District Director – Christina Morton, APR



North Pacific District – Janelle Guthrie, APR, Fellow PRSA



Director At-Large – Michael A. Brown Sr.

About Ray Day, APR, Chair-elect:

In his role as Vice Chair of Stagwell, which he joined in February 202, Day leads the integration, innovation and growth of Stagwell’s more than 70 global agencies, pairing creativity with technology for communications, marketing and digital solutions serving clients around the world.

He is a recognized voice and leader in communications and public relations, with more than three decades of experience and insights as a chief communications officer. Prior to Stagwell, he served as IBM’s CCO, leading the company’s global Communications and Corporate Citizenship teams in more than 170 countries. Before IBM, Day was Group Vice President of Communications and served 28 years with Ford. His accomplishments include transforming Ford’s communications model working with then CEO Alan Mulally. This led to the biggest improvement ever in the company’s corporate reputation and brand strength, and Day was cited as a key part of the Ford transformation in the American Icon business book.

About PRSA

