Radio and Podcast Veteran Bert Weiss Launches Debut Book “Listenable”

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bert Weiss, host of the nationally syndicated morning-drive show “The Bert Show” and Pionaire CEO & President, has released his debut book, “Listenable.” Combining his more than 30 years of on-air experience with an excitement and passion for the booming podcasting industry, the Atlanta radio personality shares his simple, yet proven strategy for producing a stand-out show that converts casual listeners into loyal subscribers. Weiss celebrated the book launch at a private event in Atlanta with clients and friends on March 28.





Garnering over six million monthly downloads of “The Bert Show” podcast with daily listeners tuning in from all around the country and internationally, Weiss knows all too well the importance of breaking through a saturated media market. Having built a career focused on content, delivery and effective marketing, “Listenable” is Weiss’ way of paying his knowledge forward for anyone willing to take a shot at success.

“The principles of content and delivery for a personality-driven radio program are the exact same for a podcast — in fact, they’re the same for any successful piece of entertainment,” said “Listenable” author Bert Weiss. “With 75 percent of new podcasts failing within the first year, I wrote this book because I’d love to be a part of the reason that number comes down so influencers can enjoy all the success and creative freedom podcasting offers.”

In addition to being a national radio host and author, Weiss has his hands in many projects. As CEO and President of boutique podcast consulting agency Pionaire, he works closely with talents to fine tune their craft and coach them through the highs and lows of achieving podcast success. In 2002, Weiss founded Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization providing an all-expenses-paid, five-day magical trip to Walt Disney World for children battling chronic and terminal illnesses, along with their families. To date, Weiss and team have served nearly 260 children and families with the hope of enriching lives, while connecting people who are enduring similar challenges.

“Listenable” is now available for purchase in paperback and Kindle versions via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target.

About Bert Weiss:

