Quotient Launches Digital Out-of-Home Platform for Retailers

Comprehensive white-label solution allows retailers to offer brands and advertisers end-to-end planning, activation and measurement to reach high-intent consumers in the physical world

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$QUOT—Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), a leading digital promotions and media technology company, today announced the launch of its white-label digital out-of-home (DOOH) offering, a platform that empowers retailers across all channels and sizes to directly access and sell DOOH as a complement to their retail media offerings.





With roughly 80% of consumer transactions still occurring in the physical store, Quotient’s award-winning, location-based DOOH demand-side platform (DSP) presents an opportunity for retailers and brands to digitize the in-store purchase journey and programmatically reach high-intent shoppers during the path to purchase.

This new white-label solution enables retailers to integrate their first-party data with Quotient’s proprietary location-based intelligence and media measurement to identify the digital screens most likely to reach target consumers to increase store visits and sales. This helps retailers work with brands to plan and optimize their DOOH campaigns more effectively and make audience-based, data-driven decisions to achieve the best possible outcomes, including return on ad spend (ROAS).

“Amid price pressures and the struggle to maintain customer loyalty, retailers need solutions to empower brands to target the right consumers in the right place with the right message,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Retail Officer at Quotient. “Our DOOH tools have a proven track record of success in helping retailers drive increased traffic and CPG brands achieve higher conversion rates and return on ad spend. We look forward to helping these companies grow their businesses and strengthen their relationships with consumers.”

According to eMarketer, DOOH advertising spend is expected to grow by 15% by 2025 and jump to 22% by 2026. Retailers, brands and marketing agencies recognize the power of DOOH to engage diverse audiences and more difficult-to-reach consumers, leading to increased investment in the channel. With access to over 580,000 screens and 150 million mobile devices, Quotient’s DOOH DSP allows for planning and targeting to programmatically reach consumers on digital screens wherever they are and wherever they shop. Retailers can capitalize on this demand by integrating DOOH into their retail media networks.

To further understand Quotient’s DOOH platform or to request a demo, please contact hello@quotient.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ significantly from expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, Quotient’s DOOH offering being effective in programmatically reaching high-intent consumers, Quotient’s ability to help drive increased traffic for retailers and achieve higher conversion rates and return on ad spend for CPG brands and thereby respectively helping retailers grow their businesses and CPG’s strengthen their relationships with customers, the growth of DOOH advertising spend by 2025 and 2026, and the factors described in the Risk Factors section of Quotient’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, as amended on April 28, 2023, and as from time to time updated in Quotient’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available in the “SEC Filings” section of Quotient’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.quotient.com. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Quotient’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions and media technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient’s omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the U.S. as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

