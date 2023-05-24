Quorum Expands Local Product With Addition of School Board Agendas From the United States’ Largest Districts

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banning books, school security, technology in the classroom, gender in school sports, and student data privacy have all cracked the news headlines as the policy decisions of school boards across the country have become a louder part of the national policy conversation. And now, public affairs professionals will have a new way to track these policy developments with a new addition to Quorum Local.

Quorum Local allows public affairs professionals to use social media monitoring, meeting and agenda tracking, and a database of over 60,000 legislative and executive branch contacts to influence the policy landscape in cities and counties with over 10,000 residents.

This new addition will bring school board agendas for approximately 900 districts, each with greater than 10,000 students enrolled. With this data, public affairs professionals will be able to stay alert to mentions of their key policy issues in school committee agendas, track trends in where particular issues are appearing more frequently, and report on their team’s ability to influence those issues.

“It’s important that our clients have one place to access all of the information they need to make informed decisions on their public affairs strategy,” said Scott Castleman, Quorum’s Chief Customer Officer. “With the addition of school boards, we’re increasing the ways they can make an impact on the policy landscape.”

While social justice issues and student safety have made the most headlines, school boards also influence the vendors a school works with, meaning corporations that seek to do business with schools need school board tracking to find opportunities for partnership.

“It’s almost impossible to track city council meetings at scale without technology like Quorum — never mind school districts that each have their own communication process,” said co-founder and CTO Jonathan Marks. “Quorum Local allows customers to track information they likely would have otherwise been blind to.”

This update kicks off a year of new data additions for Quorum Local. Later this year, the product will grow to include additional school boards and expanded coverage of legislative and executive officials and council agendas and minutes for cities with greater than 5,000 residents.

To learn more, visit quorum.us/local.

