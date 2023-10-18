Quavo and India Love Star in True Religion’s First Holiday Campaign, Style Is a Gift

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True Religion, the iconic global lifestyle apparel and accessories brand, today announced its first-ever holiday campaign, Style is a Gift, will launch on October 19. The campaign has been created to celebrate True Religion as the ultimate gifting destination and features two of the year’s most stylish influencers: rapper and recording artist, Quavo; and influencer, TV personality, and entrepreneur, India Love.

“True Religion has seen an incredible amount of growth this year. Not only have we increased our physical store presence around the world, but we have also seen triple digit traffic growth on truereligion.com, just in September alone,” said Michael Buckley, True Religion’s Chief Executive Officer. “With this momentum behind us, we are ready to end the year with a robust holiday season. This campaign perfectly captures all the excitement around True Religion that our customers love–from our hip hop heritage to our fantastic array of opulent gifts for men and women.”

The 360-degree campaign has been designed to speak to True Religion’s loyal shoppers with elevated and on-trend holiday gifts while driving sales across all channels. Campaign highlights include a digital-first media plan, followed by an expansion of the brand’s influencer program. High-profile talent from the worlds of music, fashion, and sports will create a series of holiday content and take over True Religion’s Instagram account each week.

Later in November, True Religion will launch its first NFL partnership with its hometown team, the Los Angeles Rams. On November 19, True Religion will bring this partnership to life when it takes over SoFi Stadium for the Rams’ home game against Seattle. True Religion will outfit the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders for their gameday arrivals as well as an on-field in-game performance, while True Religion branding will appear on in-stadium screens. True Religion will also outfit mascot Rampage and the in-game cast including the DJ and in-game hosts.

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women, and kids.

