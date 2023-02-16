Quantum Energy Retains Hayden IR to Provide Strategic Capital Markets Communications Counsel

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC: QREE), a developer of transformative photonic energy systems for the direct generation and distribution of electrical energy by and for use of the consumer, today announced it retained Hayden Investor Relations (Hayden IR) to provide strategic guidance and counsel around capital markets and communications.

William Hinz, chairman of Quantum Energy, stated: “We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us to transform the market for power generation, initially in North America and eventually on a global scale. Since 2009, the Company has been on a multi-track research and development mission to develop and commercialize the first consumer-usable photon power system. Photonic systems produce electrical energy and storage similar to solar but also work in ambient and any other type of light produced indoors. At first, Photon power will complement and then, in my opinion, overtake solar power. We will unveil our fully operating photon energy systems at the PowerGen 2050 tradeshow on February 21 in Orlando, Florida.

“In the coming months, we will also align our capital structure as we prepare for listing on a national exchange. We retained Hayden IR due to their deep experience counseling emerging growth companies and their extensive network of micro- and small-cap investors. We look forward to working with them to create a proactive program to initially work with our existing shareholders and eventually market the Company to new investors as we achieve strategic milestones.”

Brian Siegel, senior managing director of Hayden IR, stated: “This technology is a potential game changer for the distributed power generation marketplace. We are excited to work with the team at Quantum Energy as it executes its strategy to commercialize its transformative clean energy systems and transition into the revenue generation phase. We will serve as a key resource to keep stakeholders informed as Quantum simplifies its capital structure and combines two operating subsidiaries. We will then build a best-in-class IR program to support current investors and proactively attract new ones through this transition while putting in place the processes and procedures needed for compliance purposes and helping Quantum maximize shareholder value.”

About Quantum Energy

Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC: QREE) is a fully distributed energy-focused company. Quantum’s project emphasis is on its developed and commercialized cleantech direct energy systems, which will eliminate the need for the use of aging and inefficient electrical grids and the widespread use of alternating current to direct current inverters, both of which contribute to massive energy losses worldwide.

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a capital markets communications consulting firm that provides proactive high-touch services to pre-IPO, emerging growth and well-established publicly-traded companies on North American and global exchanges. Our senior consultants work hands-on with our clients on a day-to-day basis, leveraging their decades of experience to provide best-in-class investor relations counsel and services. Our goal is to develop and execute thoughtfully designed programs for recruiting and retaining institutional buy-side, family office and retail investors. We work closely with sell-side analysts across all industries and strategically introduce appropriate investment banks and create other programs to support capital-raising needs. For more information on Hayden IR, visit https://haydenir.com/

Contacts

Quantum Energy Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.



Senior Managing Director



Hayden IR



(346) 396-8696



brian@haydenir.com

Brett Maas



Managing Partner



Hayden IR



(646) 536-7331



brett@haydenir.com