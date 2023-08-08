QualSights and Other Winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Celebrating Innovation in the Chicago Region

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QualSights joined fellow winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards, the Chicago region’s foremost annual celebration of innovation, in New York City yesterday to ring the Opening Bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market. The event emphasizes the surge of innovation that is occurring in the Chicago region and shines a spotlight on the organizations that make up its vibrant economy.





“Chicago Innovation Award winners cut across all industries and represent the best in new product and service development from large companies, startups and non-profits,” said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “Their winning innovations are solving a range of unmet needs in the marketplace, and we’re proud to celebrate their successes on a global stage by ringing the Nasdaq Bell.”

Joining QualSights were other winners of the 2022 Chicago Innovation Awards. The full list of 2022 winners include Crushers Club, Current, Discovery Partners Institute, Joe & Bella, Hope Chicago, Lincoln Park Zoo, Ladder Up, Let’s Talk Womxn, Level Ex, Male Mogul Initiative, Milwaukee Tool, Ocient, PatientIQ, Pluie, QualSights, QuillBot, Reuso, Thierer Family Foundation and the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Valqari, and WasteNot Compost.

“We are so honored to be recognized for our patented sensor technology that precisely tracks offline consumer behavior in-homes, unlocking new growth opportunities for brands,” said Nihal Advani, Founder & CEO of QualSights. “This award was made possible thanks to the passion and hard work of our team members all over the world, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we have achieved together so far.”

QualSights was recognized by the Chicago Innovation Awards for its groundbreaking research technology Product Consumption Intelligence™, which leverages cloud-connected smart sensors to capture consumer product usage data with extreme precision in a way never before possible. This is the second time that QualSights has won at the Chicago Innovation Awards, with its first recognition coming in 2017.

About QualSights

QualSights is an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights’ patented technology enables the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IoT sensors and offers a robust suite of AI tools for efficient analysis as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder for powerful storytelling. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, Pharmaceutical, Technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization.

About Chicago Innovation

Chicago Innovation, established in 2002, has grown from a single awards ceremony to a year-round series of events and programs to educate, connect and celebrate all innovators in the Chicago region. Chicago Innovation’s vision is to ensure that innovation is for everyone by energizing a community that makes an impact. In addition to running the annual Chicago Innovation Awards to highlight the most innovative new products and services in the Chicago region, the organization’s expansion has included:

The Women Mentoring Co-op – where women innovative, connect and grow

The Illinois Student Invention Convention – inspiring innovation and creative problem-solving in Illinois’ K-8 th grade students

grade students Ageless Innovators – an intergenerational co-mentoring program

The Ladder – mentorship, community and career acceleration for Black and Latine innovators

For more information, visit http://www.chicagoinnovation.com.

