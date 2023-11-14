Quad Releases 2023 ESG Update

Maintaining 98% solid-waste recycling rate and launching nationwide behavioral health program headline company’s progress toward commitments





SUSSEX, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Update. The global marketing experience company announced today its ongoing progress to advance sustainable resource consumption, social responsibility, and transparent and ethical business practices.

“Our goal is to integrate sustainability and responsibility across every aspect of our business to create long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Maura Packham, Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility for Quad. Packham, the company’s first Corporate Responsibility executive, assumed her role in 2023 after launching several of the company’s formal ESG programs while serving as Vice President of Corporate Communications. “We’ve made solid advances toward our ESG commitments in 2022 and are committed to work collaboratively to ensure continued, measurable progress on our ESG priorities.”

The 2023 Quad ESG Update includes the following themes:

Continued prioritization of sustainable resource consumption

Quad’s U.S. facilities recycled more than 98% of their industrial wastepaper and other solid waste through innovations for conserving raw materials, minimizing waste and repurposing materials such as paper, plastic and cardboard paper cores and limiting what they send to landfills.

Quad’s In-Store team eliminated 330,000 plastic polybags and other materials from entering the waste stream every year by redesigning the packaging for Quad’s LAMà Displays.

In 2022, Quad Packaging improved by 45% its carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions per one million pieces printed and used 41% less water over a baseline average established from 2018 to 2020.

Unwavering commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Quad increased its year-over-year spending with diverse suppliers by 30%.

Spearheaded by a newly hired dedicated leader, Quad’s Business Resource Group Advancement Program spurred sustainable BRG growth. A new bonus program encouraged BRG leaders to continue driving their inclusion strategy, resulting in more than 10% of Quad employees participating in at least one of seven BRGs.

Through a three-year, $1-million commitment, Quad is partnering with The BrandLab to help change the face and voice of the marketing industry by creating more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces.

Continued investment in employee safety, health and wellness

In 2022, Quad launched a nationwide behavioral health program with virtual access to licensed therapists for approximately 11,000 U.S. employees.

Additionally, Quad increased by 37% employee access to industrial athletic trainers, contributing to an 8% decrease in overexertion and repetitive motion incidents for which employees sought medical treatment.

By the end of 2022, 94.5% of eligible Quad U.S. employees were participating in the company’s tax-deferred 401(k) retirement savings plan with an average annual deferral rate of 8.5%. This was a 5% year-over-year improvement in the average employee annual deferral rate, an ESG objective of the company through 2030.

To view Quad’s 2023 ESG Update and full 2021 ESG Report, and to learn more about Quad’s ESG strategy, visit: www.quad.com/about/esg

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a $3 billion global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to reach their target audience via a uniquely integrated marketing platform. Quad connects every facet of the marketing journey efficiently and at scale through its innovative, data-driven offerings – from strategy and consulting to data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services. Quad provides a better marketing experience for its clients, so they can focus on delivering the best customer experience.

Quad employs approximately 15,000 people in 14 countries worldwide and serves more than 2,900 clients across the retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare, insurance and direct-to-consumer industries. Quad is ranked as a leader in multiple industries including largest agency companies (Ad Age, #14); largest commercial printers (Printing Impressions, #2); and largest Milwaukee-area manufacturers (Milwaukee Business Journal, #1).

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and social purpose, visit quad.com.

