Q4 Inc. Unveils New Brand and Visual Identity

Reimagining access to the capital markets by aligning the brand to the company’s bold mission and dynamic vision for the future

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the company”), the leading capital markets access platform, is excited to announce a corporate brand refresh, including a bold visual identity that aligns with the company’s vision for the future. Q4 is transforming how the capital markets connect, communicate, and engage with each other by leveraging proprietary platform data, real time analytics, and generative AI.

“The new Q4 embodies our identity as the leading capital markets access platform that connects everyone – issuers, investors, and the sell-side,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Our bold new look sets us apart from the rest of the market and represents our evolution as a company through its constant state of motion, as we are always iterating and innovating to deliver impact.”

Q4 brings market stakeholders together by providing an unprecedented level of access, efficiency, and market insight. As the ecosystem for the capital markets, Q4 is the foundation for building engagement and relationships, making the market smarter, faster, and more informed.

“The new brand reflects our vision of connecting the capital markets through the Q4 Platform, providing one destination specifically built for modern IR teams, the sell-side and the buy-side,” remarked Heaps. “As we look to the future, we remain committed to our purpose of helping clients win in the capital markets by serving as trusted partners and continuing to deliver exceptional experiences.”

The company’s new look can be experienced first hand at the upcoming Canadian Investor Relations Institute’s (CIRI) Annual Conference from May 28 – 30, 2023 in Toronto and during the National Investor Relations Institute’s (NIRI) Annual Conference from June 6 – 8, 2023 in Chicago. Opportunities to interact with new product demos will be available to attendees at both conferences, providing an exclusive preview of the innovative developments at Q4. For those unable to attend either conference, demos are available upon request by emailing sales@q4inc.com.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

