Q4 Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 15th

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), (“Q4” or the “Company”) a leading capital markets communications platform, plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 15, 2023. In conjunction with this release, the company will hold a video webcast led by Founder and CEO Darrell Heaps, on the Q4 Virtual Events Platform at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 15, 2023.

Q1 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Participants can register in advance or access the webcast live at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/223412388. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.q4inc.com shortly after the event concludes.

Audience questions will be taken real-time via the Q4 Platform. Investors can also submit their questions in advance to ir@q4inc.com or via our IR website. We will do our best to respond to your questions either on the webcast, if time permits, or shortly thereafter. We appreciate your interest.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Edward Miller



Director, Investor Relations



(437) 291-1554



ir@q4inc.com

Media:

Heather Noll



Corporate Communications Manager



media@q4inc.com