Q3 FY23 Results: Mytheresa reports 18% GMV growth in Q3 FY23 and continued Adjusted EBITDA profitability

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) (“Mytheresa” or the “Company”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023. The luxury multi-brand digital platform delivered another quarter of growth with continued Adjusted EBITDA profitability, despite significant macro headwinds.

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of Mytheresa, said, “We are very satisfied with the global growth in our business producing industry-leading 18% top-line expansion. Our margin has been impacted by strong promotional intensity of many competitors in Q3 but we deliver profitable growth. We remain very much focused on our strategy of best customer experience and high full-price share yielding 36.8% top customer GMV growth in Q3.”

Kliger continued, “Beyond our solid financial performance in Q3, we are very pleased to announce key strategic initiatives that will further strengthen our industry leadership. For example, we recently celebrated the launch of four capsule collections by Chinese designers as part of our China Designer Program with a major event in Shanghai. We now offer our customers certified pre-owned watches by major luxury brands on our platform through our partnership with Bucherer, the world’s largest retailer of fine watches and jewelry. Finally, we have successfully completed last month the transition to a completely new tech platform powering all our user interfaces and e-commerce processes.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

GMV growth of 17.8% to €219.8 million in Q3 FY23 as compared to €186.6 million in the prior year period

Net sales increase of 17.3% year-over-year to €198.9 million

Gross Profit margin of 45.6% compared to 48.8% in the prior year period due to significant increase in promotional intensity by competitors

Continued profitability with Adjusted EBITDA of €3.2 million in Q3 FY23, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.6%

Adjusted EBITDA for the FYTD 23 of €33.6 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.0%

Positive Adjusted operating income of €0.1 million and Adjusted net income of €1.4 million

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Global Expansion:

Global GMV growth with +17.8% vs. Q3 FY22 and +33.4% vs. Q3 FY21

Strongest GMV growth again in the United States with +27.4% vs. Q3 FY22 and increased total GMV share of the US of 17.7%

Many high-impact top customer and brand activations held in Europe, the Middle East and the United States, with truly ‘money can’t buy’ experiences

Launch of The China Designer Program in Shanghai with four exclusive capsule collections by Chinese fashion designers generating significant press coverage for Mytheresa in China

Continued Brand Support:

Launch of exclusive capsule collections and pre-launches in collaboration with Bottega Veneta, Loro Piana, Dolce&Gabbana, Christian Louboutin, Moncler, Givenchy, Jimmy Choo, Versace and many more

Launch of certified pre-owned watches from over 25 luxury brands such as Audemars Piguet, Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre and others in collaboration with world’s largest luxury watches and jewelry retailer Bucherer

Successful completion of transition of 7 major brands to the Curated Platform Model (CPM)

High-quality Customer Growth:

LTM growth of active customers of 11.0% reaching 838,000 customers

Solid number of first-time buyers in Q3 FY23 with over 124,000 customers

Strong repurchase rates in Q3 FY23 of customer cohorts acquired in Q1 FY23 compared to Q1 FY22 cohorts

Excellent growth of number of top customers with 28.1% in Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY22 as well as a strong increase in average GMV per all customers of 4.3% in Q3 FY23 vs. Q3 FY22

GMV generated by Top Customers increased by 36.8% during Q3 FY23, accounting for a 36% share of total GMV

Consistent Strong Operational Performance:

Good customer satisfaction with Net Promoter Score of 72.1% in Q3 FY23

Gross Profit Margin with 45.6% in Q3 FY23 below Q3 FY22 by 320 basis points due to aggressive competitor promotions

Operational indicators in Q3 FY23 underlining resilience and adaptability of the Mytheresa business model with increased AOV, decreased CAC and stable operational cost ratios despite macro headwinds

Successful global roll out of new Mytheresa technology stack powering all user interfaces and providing state-of-the-art e-commerce capabilities

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, we expect:

GMV in the range of €845 million to 860 million, representing 13% to 15% growth

Net Sales in the range of €750 million to €765 million, representing 9% to 11% growth

Gross Profit in the range of €380 million to 386 million, representing 7% to 9% growth

And Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €34 to 43 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin between 4.5% and 5.5%

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect Mytheresa’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. Mytheresa does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact of restrictions on use of identifiers for advertisers (IDFA); future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” included in the form 20-F filed on September 14, 2022 under Rule 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act. These documents are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.mytheresa.com.

ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS

Our non-IFRS financial measures include:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income before finance expense (net), taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales. Adjusted Operating Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Operating Income Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales.

is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as operating income, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Operating Income Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales. Adjusted Net Income is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as net income, adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense. Adjusted Net Income Margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which is calculated in relation to net sales.

We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.

ABOUT MYTHERESA

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category “LIFE”. The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21).

For more information and updated Mytheresa campaign imagery, please visit https://investors.mytheresa.com.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics (Amounts in € millions) Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % / BPs March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % / BPs (in millions) (unaudited) Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1) €186.6 €219.8 17.8% €550.6 €633.6 15.1% Active customer (LTM in thousands) (1), (2) 755 838 11.0% 755 838 11.0% Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) (1), (2) 1,703 1,970 15.7% 1,703 1,970 15.7% Net sales €169.5 €198.9 17.3% €514.9 €564.9 9.7% Gross profit €82.8 €90.7 9.6% €260.2 €282.7 8.7% Gross profit margin(3) 48.8% 45.6% (320 BPs) 50.5% 50.0% (50 BPs) Operating Income €(2.0) €(6.4) 225.0% €3.6 €(3.8) (205.7%) Operating Income margin(3) (1.2%) (3.2%) (200 BPs) 0.7% (0.7%) (140 BPs) Net Income (loss) €(4.3) €(5.3) 23.2% €(9.5) €(9.6) 0.4% Net Income (loss) margin(3) (2.5%) (2.7%) (20 BPs) (1.9%) (1.7%) 20 BPs Adjusted EBITDA(4) €10.8 €3.2 (70.0%) €54.3 €33.7 (38.0%) Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 6.4% 1.6% (480 BPs) 10.6% 6.0% (460 BPs) Adjusted Operating Income(4) €8.5 €0.1 (98.7%) €47.6 €25.2 (47.1%) Adjusted Operating Income margin(3) 5.0% 0.1% (490 BPs) 9.2% 4.5% (470 BPs) Adjusted Net Income(4) €6.2 €1.4 (77.5%) €34.5 €19.6 (43.2%) Adjusted Net Income margin(3) 3.7% 0.7% (300 BPs) 6.7% 3.5% (320 BPs)

(1) Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found on page 28 in our Q3 FY23 quarterly report. (2) Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented. (3) As a percentage of net sales. (4) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted Operating Income, adjusted net income are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see page 29 of our Q3 FY23 quarterly report.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Financial Results and Key Operating Metrics (Amounts in € millions) The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income and net income (loss) to adjusted net income and their corresponding margins as a percentage of net sales: Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net loss € (4.3) € (5.1) 18.9% € (9.5) € (9.4) (1.5%) Finance expenses, net € 0.3 € 0.7 125.8% € 0.7 € 1.5 113.9% Income tax expense (benefit) € 2.0 € (2.0) (198.3%) € 12.4 € 4.1 (66.8%) Depreciation and amortization € 2.3 € 3.1 37.1% € 6.7 € 8.5 26.0% thereof depreciation of right-of use assets € 1.4 € 2.3 60.4% € 4.2 € 6.1 47.3% EBITDA € 0.3 € (3.3) (1,162.5%) € 10.3 € 4.7 (54.4%) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses (1) € 0.3 € 0.4 59.0% € 1.3 € 3.7 175.3% Share-based compensation (2) € 10.2 € 6.1 (40.5%) € 42.7 € 25.3 (40.7%) Adjusted EBITDA € 10.8 € 3.2 (70.0%) € 54.3 € 33.7 (38.0%) Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net Sales € 169.5 € 198.9 17.3% € 514.9 € 564.9 9.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.4% 1.6% (480 BPs) 10.6% 6.0% (460 BPs)

Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % (in millions) (unaudited) Operating Income (loss) € (2.0) € (6.4) 225.0% € 3.6 € (3.8) (207.2%) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses (1) € 0.3 € 0.4 59.0% € 1.3 € 3.7 175.3% Share-based compensation (2) € 10.2 € 6.1 (40.5%) € 42.7 € 25.3 (40.8%) Adjusted Operating Income € 8.5 € 0.1 (98.7%) € 47.6 € 25.2 (47.1%) Reconciliation to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Net Sales € 169.5 € 198.9 17.3% € 514.9 € 564.9 9.7% Adjusted Operating Income margin 5.0% 0.1% (490 BPs) 9.2% 4.5% (470 BPs)

Three Months Ended Nine months Ended March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % March 31,



2022 March 31,



2023 Change



in % (in millions) (unaudited) Net loss € (2.0) € (6.4) 225.0% € 3.6 € (3.8) (207.2%) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses (1) € 0.3 € 0.4 59.0% € 1.3 € 3.7 175.3% Share-based compensation (2) € 10.2 € 6.1 (40.5%) € 42.7 € 25.3 (40.8%) Adjusted Net Income € 8.5 € 0.1 (98.7%) € 47.6 € 25.2 (47.1%) Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Margin Net Sales € 169.5 € 198.9 17.3% € 514.9 € 564.9 9.7% Adjusted Net Income margin 3.7% 0.7% (300 BPs) 6.7% 3.5% (320 BPs)

(1) Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses represent (i) professional fees, including advisory and accounting fees, related to potential transactions, (ii) certain legal and other expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of our business and (iii) other non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the costs of establishing our new central warehouse in Leipzig, Germany. (2) Certain members of management and supervisory board members have been granted share-based compensation for which the share-based compensation expense will be recognized upon defined vesting schedules in the future periods. Our methodology to adjust for share-based compensation and subsequently calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income and Adjusted net income includes both share-based compensation expenses connected to the IPO and share-based compensation expenses recognized in connection with grants under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTI) for the Mytheresa Group key management members and share-based compensation expenses due to Supervisory Board Members Plans. We do not consider share-based compensation expenses to be indicative of our core operating performance. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use including a reconciliation of amounts under our former methodology to our current methodology, see page 28 of our Q2 FY23 quarterly report.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit and Comprehensive Income (Amounts in € thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine months Ended (in € thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Net sales 169,512 198,883 514,914 564,866 Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (86,747 ) (108,137 ) (254,716 ) (282,157 ) Gross profit 82,765 90,746 260,199 282,708 Shipping and payment cost (25,146 ) (31,497 ) (70,622 ) (83,810 ) Marketing expenses (23,280 ) (25,729 ) (69,536 ) (79,885 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (34,214 ) (36,189 ) (111,352 ) (112,922 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,284 ) (3,132 ) (6,728 ) (8,480 ) Other income (expense) , net 184 (618 ) 1,612 (1,390 ) Operating income (loss) (1,975 ) (6,419 ) 3,574 (3,779 ) Finance income 0 98 0 345 Finance costs (314 ) (807 ) (702 ) (1,846 ) Finance costs, net (314 ) (709 ) (702 ) (1,501 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,289 ) (7,128 ) 2,872 (5,280 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,028 ) 1,994 (12,418 ) (4,122 ) Net loss (4,317 ) (5,134 ) (9,546 ) (9,402 ) Cash Flow Hedge 448 (650 ) (1,721 ) 1,051 Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge (125 ) 181 479 (293 ) Foreign currency translation 14 (11 ) (39 ) 16 Other comprehensive income (loss) 337 (480 ) (1,281 ) 774 Comprehensive loss (3,979 ) (5,614 ) (10,827 ) (8,628 ) Basic & diluted earnings per share € (0.05 ) € (0.06 ) € (0.11 ) € (0.11 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic & diluted) – in millions (1) (basic and diluted) – in millions 86.4 86.6 86.3 86.6

(1) In accordance with IAS 33, includes contingently issuable shares that are fully vested and can be converted at any time for no consideration. For further details, refer to note 14 in our quarterly report.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Amounts in € thousands) (in € thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 Assets Non-current assets Non-current financial assets 294 7,471 Intangible assets and goodwill 155,223 155,398 Property and equipment 17,691 34,053 Right-of-use assets 21,677 55,860 Deferred tax assets 6,090 6,090 Total non-current assets 200,975 258,872 Current assets Inventories 230,144 325,870 Trade and other receivables 8,276 6,019 Other assets 61,874 42,963 Cash and cash equivalents 113,507 12,940 Total current assets 413,801 387,792 Total assets 614,776 646,664 Shareholders’ equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1 1 Capital reserve 498,872 525,199 Accumulated Deficit (68,734 ) (78,136 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,528 2,302 Total shareholders’ equity 431,667 449,366 Non-current liabilities Provisions 758 2,526 Lease liabilities 16,817 50,755 Deferred tax liabilities 3,661 7,473 Total non-current liabilities 21,237 60,754 Current liabilities Borrowings – 4,899 Tax liabilities 25,892 21,729 Lease liabilities 5,189 6,762 Contract liabilities 10,746 7,940 Trade and other payables 45,156 36,534 Other liabilities 74,889 58,679 Total current liabilities 161,872 136,544 Total liabilities 183,109 197,298 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities 614,776 646,664

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Amounts in € thousands) (in € thousands) Subscribed



capital Capital



reserve Accumulated



deficit Hedging



reserve Foreign



currency



translation



reserve Total



shareholders’



equity Balance as of July 1, 2021 1 444,951 (60,837 ) – 1,602 385,718 Net loss – – (9,546 ) – – (9,546 ) Other comprehensive loss – – – (1,242 ) (39 ) (1,281 ) Comprehensive loss – – (9,546 ) (1,242 ) (39 ) (10,827 ) Share options exercised – 369 – – – 369 Share-based compensation – 42,701 – – – 42,701 Balance as of March 31, 2022 1 488,022 (70,383 ) (1,242 ) 1,563 417,960 Balance as of July 1, 2022 1 498,872 (68,734 ) – 1,528 431,667 Net loss – – (9,402 ) – – (9,402 ) Other comprehensive income – – – 758 16 774 Comprehensive loss – – (9,402 ) 758 16 (8,628 ) Share options exercised – 1,077 – – – 1,077 Share-based compensation – 25,307 – – – 25,307 Reclassification due to cash-settlement of Share-based compensation (1) – (57 ) – – – (57 ) Balance as of March 31, 2023 1 525,199 (78,136 ) 758 1,544 449,366

(1) For further details, refer to note 14 in our quarterly report.

