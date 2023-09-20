Purpose Meets Progress at Armanino’s Upcoming 2023 Nonprofit Symposium to Explore Innovation within the Nonprofit Industry

The hybrid event spans 4 U.S. cities to unite hundreds of nonprofit professionals across the country to convene on issues and opportunities pertinent to philanthropic success

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nonprofit–Armanino LLP (“Armanino”), a top 20 accounting and consulting firm, proudly announces the highly anticipated return of its annual industry-transforming event geared toward nonprofit professionals across the country: the 2023 Annual Nonprofit Symposium. Hosted on October 5th, Armanino’s signature event for the nonprofit industry will connect professionals nationwide to discuss the key themes shaping the nonprofit industry, such as emerging technologies and AI, brand management and storytelling, and leadership challenges through times of disruption. The symposium will be broadcast primarily from Armanino’s Philadelphia office, where a live audience will listen in, as well as from unique breakout sessions in Denver, Chicago and Fort Worth. A remote attendance option will also be available.





“Our Nonprofit Symposium isn’t just another event; it brings together the brightest minds in the nonprofit sector to discuss tangible ways companies can address fundraising, automation and other evolving industry issues to better deliver on their value-driven missions,” says Stacie Cornwell, Partner at Armanino and leader of the firm’s nonprofit practice. “We care deeply about the success of nonprofits and want to foster discussions and solutions that don’t just benefit individual organizations, but instead work toward a greater goal of uplifting the entire industry. Together, we have the potential to rethink and optimize nonprofit operations, making lasting impacts that reverberate across communities and causes.”

Now in its 12th year, the Nonprofit Symposium continues to serve as a beacon for nonprofit executives or board members and other financial professionals who serve this sector. The Nonprofit Symposium is free to attend and registration is open for nonprofit professionals and executives, both in-person and virtual. Professionals and members of the media are welcome to attend and can register here. Symposium participants will also earn 4.5 CPE credits in the Field of Study: Specialized Knowledge (Technical).

This year’s sessions will invite nonprofit professionals to:

Explore leadership tactics for times of change, crisis, and disruption

Delve into the essentials of branding, storytelling, and reputation management for nonprofits

Understand the nuances of building a data-driven culture for enhanced fundraising and operations

Discover the potential of emerging technologies, including AI, and how to harness it for good and manage associated risks

The event’s prestigious panel of speakers include:

For further details and registration information, please visit www.nonprofit-symposium.com.

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please contact Megan Kurtz at Megan.Kurtz@armanino.com.

