Publix Super Markets Charities Donates $1M to Support Disaster Relief Following Hurricane Idalia

Publix to activate register campaign in support of storm relief

LAKELAND, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) is donating $1 million to support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Idalia.





In addition, Publix is activating a companywide donation campaign, allowing customers and associates to help people affected by the storm. Donations may be made in any amount at checkout. The end date for the campaign will be determined based on customer response.

The PSMC contribution and those made by Publix associates and customers will be used to support nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross, United Way and the Florida Fund, enabling them to respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

“We’re thankful to Publix Charities for their generous donation to help the people affected by Hurricane Idalia,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “And I’m proud of our more than 250,000 associates who are working hard to take care of our customers, our communities and each other every day, especially in times of disaster.”

