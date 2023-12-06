Publishers Clearing House Media Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

Tim Braz Joins PCH Media to Bolster Corporate Growth and Empower Marketers with Zero- and First-Party Data and Identity Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Media, a leading provider of zero- and first-party data and identity solutions, today announced the appointment of Tim Braz as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Braz – a media industry veteran with expertise in sales and executive management – has a proven track record of scaling organizations and businesses, most recently as the Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sales at Innovid, a leading ad-tech firm focused on data and identity-driven solutions for CTV and video ad optimization. As CRO, Braz will be tasked with helping drive PCH Media’s next phase of growth.









This addition comes at a critical time as increased data privacy regulations have limited the use of third-party cookies, which marketers once relied on to personalize campaigns—creating strong demand for data solutions that enable connections with real and relevant customers. At PCH Media, Braz will oversee all aspects of sales and customer success to meet the industry’s growing need for high-quality, privacy-compliant, clean, and robust audience data solutions for precise targeting. Braz will report to Andy Goldberg, Publishers Clearing House President and CEO, and will be based in New York City.

“Given that Google has firmly committed to moving ahead with cookie deprecation in early 2024, Tim is joining the PCH Media team at the perfect time, enabling us to capitalize on this massive opportunity heading into next year,” said Goldberg. “Tim’s experience in building out large-scale identity and data-driven ad solutions and deep client relationships in CTV and beyond is exactly what we need to drive growth for our business.”

“It’s imperative for advertisers and marketers across industries to seek solutions now that will help them move beyond third-party cookies,” said Braz. “PCH Media is leading the way by empowering partners to connect with the right audiences and optimize their campaigns using zero- and first-party data. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to support the Company as they advance this important mission.”

With more than 20 years of experience firmly rooted within the media space, Braz has proven himself to be a highly strategic and impactful leader at both start-ups and marquee-level companies with a deep understanding of data-driven solutions, programmatic ad sales, and high-quality performance lead generation. Most recently, as EVP and Head of Global Sales at Innovid, Braz was responsible for building, directing, and actively leading a variety of agency and brand direct sales teams, sales operations, and solutions engineering. He was also a key player in the Company’s successful 2021 initial public offering. Previously, Braz held integral sales management positions at Ignition One, Adobe, Media Math, and ValueClick.

For more information about PCH Media, visit: PCHMedia.com.

About Publishers Clearing House Media

Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Media is a leading provider of zero- and first-party data and identity solutions that allow marketers to precisely and accurately target real and relevant consumers across the web. From the 170M users who have opted-in to participate in PCH’s chance-to-win games and experiences over the past 70 years, PCH Media has identified 44M authenticated individuals who are most likely to engage and created reliable, high-quality, privacy-compliant audiences that drive effective marketing campaigns. Learn more at PCHMedia.com.

