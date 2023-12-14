PublicRelay Expands Capabilities with the Hiring of Anu George as COO and Ryan Smith as SVP of Insights

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PublicRelay, the leading communications analytics and insights firm, announced two new senior executive hires: Anu George as Chief Operating Officer and Ryan Smith as Senior Vice President of Insights. Both leaders bring a wealth of experience in scaling global analytical operations and driving strategic growth for the world’s leading brands and organizations.





Anu George joins PublicRelay following distinguished experience leading global operations, quality, and innovation functions at AIG, Morningstar, and GE. Anu excels at driving organizational success in the digital era. Anu has been instrumental in delivering value for customers, simplifying operations, and enhancing product and service quality. By leveraging digital technologies along with design thinking, process reengineering, and agile methodologies, Anu has built scalable operating models and cultivated customer-focused cultures of innovation. At PublicRelay, Anu will oversee global client analytics operations, spearhead operational and data excellence, and drive strategic growth initiatives.

Ryan Smith brings a wealth of communications insights expertise to PublicRelay. He was most recently a senior executive at FleishmanHillard, culminating as SVP & Senior Partner for TRUE Global Intelligence. In that role, he provided strategic counsel to many Fortune 100 clients, growing and defending their reputations. Ryan will lead PublicRelay’s Strategic Partnerships team, focusing on delivering a superior-quality customer experience through unmatched insights and actionable, data-driven recommendations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Anu and Ryan to our leadership team,” said Eric Koefoot, CEO and Co-Founder of PublicRelay. “Their proven track records and visionary leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and enhancing our position as the most trusted partner for communications analytics, insights, and advice to the world’s leading brands. With their expertise we will leverage our cutting-edge AI capabilities to expand our offerings and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Anu George remarked, “I am excited to join PublicRelay and apply the latest technologies to drive superior quality, foster innovation, and deliver a powerful, high-value experience to clients.”

Ryan Smith added, “Analytics and insights are always behind the most effective communications strategy and actions, and PublicRelay is the leading expert in delivering this to the world’s smartest brands. To be part of this team to innovate quickly and really deliver value to clients in all-new ways is truly exciting.”

