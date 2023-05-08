Pryor Cashman Adds Cutting-Edge Dealmaker Benjamin Jaffe and Expands M+E Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce that Benjamin Jaffe has joined the firm as a partner in the Media + Entertainment Group and will co-chair its Digital Media Practice.

Working across a broad range of digital media, emerging content, and entertainment projects with a particular focus in podcasting, music tech, advertising/strategic brand partnerships, digital video content, and blockchain-based content distribution, Ben’s clients frequently engage him as outside general counsel, where he handles a wide range of legal and business affairs matters. He brings a practical and business-minded approach to his clients’ legal issues, and is often recognized for his ability to identify and skillfully negotiate strategic opportunities and partnerships that facilitate growth, profitability, and market position, and for which there is often no existing market or relevant precedent.

In addition to Ben joining the firm, Pryor Cashman is adding two new associates to the Media + Entertainment Group, further bolstering the capabilities available to clients across traditional and digital media platforms.

“The growth in our Media + Entertainment Group is exciting for our firm. The team of Ben Jaffe with Simon Pulman and Briana Hill, who also recently joined the firm, will further augment our market position in cutting-edge transmedia issues,” said Ronald Shechtman, Managing Partner of Pryor Cashman.

Bringing particular depth in podcasting, Ben is an industry-leading attorney who regularly structures and negotiates first-in-class content acquisition and development deals, sales and distribution agreements, slate production and distribution partnerships, branded content production agreements, and talent partnership deals. He also frequently advises on complex intellectual property rights issues, including regarding the adaptation, development, and exploitation of derivative works and ancillary properties based on podcasts and vice versa. Ben is known for his in-depth industry knowledge and strategic business acumen, helping his clients develop and grow innovative audio businesses with robust brand recognition. The new team of associates bring additional experience in digital entertainment transactional work, especially for streaming media and podcasts.

“I’m thrilled to join Pryor Cashman,” said Ben. “The depth and breadth of the Pryor Cashman platform will be a great advantage for my client base, and I look forward to supporting the podcasting, gaming, film, and music spaces for the firm’s existing client roster. As we continue to build out the space to offer additional value and synergies to IP rightsholders and other stakeholders, the opportunities are exciting.”

About Pryor Cashman

Pryor Cashman is a premier, midsized law firm headquartered at 7 Times Square in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Miami. With broad and sophisticated transactional and litigation practices, Pryor Cashman provides a full range of services to meet the complex legal needs of institutions, mid-market businesses, bold emerging entities, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

