PRWeek to Honor 6 Top Communicators at Hall of Fame Gala

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PRWeek will welcome six outstanding leaders of the communications industry into its Hall of Fame at a gala in New York City on Monday, December 4. The Hall of Fame, in its 11th year, will also feature the inaugural presentation of the David Finn Award, named for the late iconic pioneer in PR. Festivities begin at Edison Rooftop, 240 W. 47th St., at 6 pm.





Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of PRWeek, said: “The evening will be a celebration of the PR profession as we welcome this year’s honorees and many previous recipients. It is a unique opportunity to connect with the legends and luminaries of this dynamic industry.”

The 2023 Hall of Fame honorees are:

Scott Allison , co-founder, global chairman and CEO of Allison (formerly Allison + Partners), a company he launched 22 years ago as a 12-person start-up. Today, Allison is an integrated communications firm active in more than 50 markets around the world with more than 1,000 employees.

, co-founder, global chairman and CEO of Allison (formerly Allison + Partners), a company he launched 22 years ago as a 12-person start-up. Today, Allison is an integrated communications firm active in more than 50 markets around the world with more than 1,000 employees. Dan Bartlett , Walmart’s EVP of corporate affairs, shaping and sharing the Walmart story and leading initiatives in sustainability, philanthropy and public policy. He served as president and CEO of U.S. operations at Hill + Knowlton Strategies and was a counselor to President George W. Bush.

, Walmart’s EVP of corporate affairs, shaping and sharing the Walmart story and leading initiatives in sustainability, philanthropy and public policy. He served as president and CEO of U.S. operations at Hill + Knowlton Strategies and was a counselor to President George W. Bush. Vickee Jordan Adams, partner and co-lead at FGS Global, a WPP subsidiary, directing campaigns for financial services clients. A leader in strategic communications, crisis response and reputation management, she has earned her own reputation for providing wise counsel in addressing PR challenges.

partner and co-lead at FGS Global, a WPP subsidiary, directing campaigns for financial services clients. A leader in strategic communications, crisis response and reputation management, she has earned her own reputation for providing wise counsel in addressing PR challenges. Maureen Lippe, founder and chairman at Lippe Taylor, providing brand-building guidance for more than 30 years to leading firms including Procter & Gamble, Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson. She has helped raise awareness and shape national conversations about critical women’s issues.

founder and chairman at Lippe Taylor, providing brand-building guidance for more than 30 years to leading firms including Procter & Gamble, Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson. She has helped raise awareness and shape national conversations about critical women’s issues. Hilary Rosen, CEO advisory, Rosen and Company, an expert in strategic/crisis communications at the intersection of media, business and politics. She previously served as vice chair and partner at SKDK, building it from a small political media agency to a national, full-service strategic communications company.

CEO advisory, Rosen and Company, an expert in strategic/crisis communications at the intersection of media, business and politics. She previously served as vice chair and partner at SKDK, building it from a small political media agency to a national, full-service strategic communications company. Frank Shaw, CCO, Microsoft, defining and managing global communications strategies. Before joining Microsoft in 2009, he was president of the company’s PR agency, Waggener Edstrom. Frank has led teams serving clients in government, entertainment, food and retail for 25+ years.

The David Finn Award honors the legacy of the man who teamed with Bill Ruder in 1948 to found Ruder Finn. David, who led the company for more than 70 years as CEO and Chairman, died in 2021 at the age of 100. The award, presented by PRWeek and Ruder Finn, recognizes a professional who exemplifies David’s ethos of forward-thinking leadership and mentorship, commitment to raising professional standards, and the use of communication to make positive change in the world.

The first recipient of the award is Jonathan Adashek, SVP of marketing and communications and CCO for IBM. Jonathan oversees IBM’s global marketing, communications and corporate citizenship efforts and led the company’s response to COVID-19. He has led global teams in the automotive industry in France and Japan and held executive positions at Microsoft and Edelman.

“In addition to the innovative, enterprising businesses our honorees have built and nurtured, they have distinguished themselves as advocates working for a better, brighter, safer and more equitable world,” said PRWeek’s Barrett. “Their leadership extends well beyond the workplace and inspires us all.”

About PRWeek

PRWeek epitomizes the modern business publishing brand, spanning online, print, events, and social media, incorporating a paid-for content strategy and gated website. Launched in November 1998, it is the essential title for PR pros.

PRWeek reflects an industry playing a more pivotal role than ever, not only in the marketing strategies of companies, brands, and organizations, but also within boardrooms and in the C-suite. In the transparent world epitomized by social media, corporate reputation is crucial. Executives need timely, authoritative, insightful content to navigate this landscape — that’s where PRWeek comes in.

Breaking news, analysis, and opinion fuels PRWeek’s content. And the brand extends into the iconic PRWeek Awards, annual conferences, roundtables, webcasts, and virtual forums. For more, visit prweek.com.

Contacts

Steve Barrett, PRWeek/Campaign US



[email protected]

646 638 6037