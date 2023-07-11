PRSA-NY Big Apple ‘15 Under 35’ Awards Open for Nominations

Best of New York’s Young PR Pros will be Honored at Big Apple Awards Gala 11/15/23

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigAppleAwards–The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) is accepting nomination for one of Big Apple’s most prestigious awards: 15 Under 35. The award recognizes fifteen emerging public relations professionals under the age of 35 for their extraordinary work, efforts, innovation, leadership, and inspiration across the PR industry. Entries and nominations can be submitted at bit.ly/15Under35-2023.





The award, now in its eighth year, is free to enter and will be judged by a panel of top industry practitioners representing leading public relations agencies, management consultancies, nonprofits, and academia. The judges will consider a range of factors in deciding the winners, such as demonstrated service to the PR industry; evidence of strong initiative, high ethical standards, leadership, a history of significant career growth relative to age; proven professionalism; outstanding performance within the nominee’s organization; and professional recommendations.

The 15 Under 35 Class of 2023 will be recognized during the annual PRSA New York Big Apple Awards, which will be held at Tao Downtown on November 15th. This year’s program will celebrate influence, integrity and innovation in the communications profession.

The 15 Under 35 award is sponsored by Muck Rack, one of the industry’s leading providers public relations management platforms. Muck Rack will also host a private cocktail party for the 2022 15 Under 35 Award recipients.

“The 15 Under 35 Award is one of the highlights of the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards,” said Carmella Glover, president, PRSA-NY. “The Big Apple awards recognize outstanding work, but equally important is the chance to spotlight the next generation of PR trendsetters in the Tri-State area and the impact they are already making in our industry.”

“For more than 75 years PRSA has set the industry standard for professionalism and excellence,” said Ken Kerrigan, APR, Senior Vice President of The Bliss Group and senior director of this year’s 15 Under 35 Awards. “Honoring the next generation of leaders is an essential part of ensuring that those standards are maintained and celebrated for years to come.”

Nominations for the 15 Under 35 awards and entries for the 2023 Big Apple Awards can be submitted at https://www.prsany.org/page/BigAppleAwards2023.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and membership details, go to prsany.org.

