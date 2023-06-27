Prosus Delivers Against Strategic Objectives and Is On-Track to Achieve Profitability Target

Please note: Group results are shown on a consolidated basis from continuing operations excluding OLX Autos unless stated otherwise. These numbers differ from IFRS disclosures where certain OLX Autos business units are still included in continuing operations as their exit has yet to be finalised. All growth percentages shown here are in local currency terms, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals unless otherwise stated.
AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (AEX and JSE: PRX): In the second half of the year the group made significant progress in delivery of its strategic priorities, positioning it well for long-term value creation. The ongoing open-ended repurchase programme is creating significant value for shareholders and actions taken in H2 to streamline operations have improved profitability. The group has increased confidence in achieving its H1 2025 profit ambition, while continuing to deliver high growth.
- Announcement of proposed transaction to simplify the Group ownership structure through the removal of the cross-holding between Prosus and Naspers, allowing open-ended buyback to continue.
Sustained revenue growth across core segments, well ahead of sector peers
- Strong revenue growth of 36% across four core segments of Food Delivery, Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, and Edtech (excluding etail)
- Overall, growth in consolidated Ecommerce revenue was 16%, with strong growth in the core segments partially offset by a decline in the groups consolidated etail business
On track towards H1 FY25 profitability target
- Significant steps taken to drive profitability include streamlining operations, cost and headcount reductions and the exit of OLX Autos
- Margin improvement of 6% in H2
- Continued targeted investment in high-growth opportunities
- Core headline earnings reduced by 9%, mainly due to lower contribution from associates
Open-ended buyback programme unlocked US$29bn in shareholder value since launch
- Buyback has delivered 5% NAV per share growth to date
- US$10.5 billion of shares in Naspers and Prosus repurchased
Strengthened and flexible balance sheet provides strategic advantage
- Central cash of US$14.9bn
- Bolstered by US$4.7bn Meituan share distribution
Bob van Dijk, Group CEO, Prosus and Naspers, commented: “During the last 12 months we have made good progress across all of our strategic objectives. Against a challenging backdrop, the Ecommerce portfolio has performed well and the open ended buyback programme is driving improved NAV per share. Today we announced plans to simplify our ownership structure by removing the cross-holding between Naspers and Prosus which allows the continuation of the share repurchase programme. There is much more to do, but we are on a good trajectory, we have strong momentum and remain confident in our commitment to achieve profitability in our Ecommerce portfolio during the first half of 2025.”
Simplification of ownership structure
The removal of the cross-holding simplifies the group and enables the continuation of the share repurchase programme at the Naspers level.
The transaction will be effected by both Naspers and Prosus issuing capital in their own stocks to existing shareholders. Naspers and Prosus will waive their rights to participate in the respective capitalisation issue of new Prosus or Naspers shares. This will result in:
- Naspers’s direct ownership in Prosus aligning to its current economic ownership of 43%
- The remaining 57% ownership of Prosus being held by the Prosus free float, consistent with their current economic ownership of Prosus
- Naspers voting interest of 72% is unchanged and Prosus remains a subsidiary of Naspers
Naspers will remain JSE listed and a South African domiciled and tax resident company. Prosus will remain a controlled foreign company of Naspers for South African tax purposes and retain its listing in the Netherlands.
Group performance
Consolidated results for continuing operations, excluding OLX Autos
Group
FY2023
FY2022
YoY change
Revenues
US$4.9bn
US$4.6bn
16%
Trading loss
US$574m
US$537m
4%
Ecommerce portfolio
Revenues
US$4.9bn
US$4.6bn
16%
Trading loss
US$401m
US$370m
7%
Food Delivery
Revenues
US$1.4bn
US$991m
35%
Trading loss
US$106m
US$216m
53%
Core Classifieds
Revenues
US$486m
US$521m
15%
Trading profit
US$69m
US$65m
40%
Payments & Fintech
Revenues
US$903m
US$686m
52%
Trading loss
US$83m
US$46m
-57%
Education technology
Revenues
US$134m
US$84m
21%
Trading loss
US$131m
US$55m
-93%
Economic interest results, excluding OLX Autos
Group
Revenues
US$31.4bn
US$33.4bn
6%
Trading profit
US$3.6bn
US$5.1bn
-13%
Core headline earnings
US$2.7bn
US$3.8bn
-9%
Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO, Prosus and Naspers, commented: “Prosus is on a firm footing to deliver continued value for shareholders. Our Ecommerce businesses are scaling at pace, with sustained revenue growth well ahead of our peers. During the year, we’ve streamlined our operations and reduced costs. These actions have taken hold, and we’ve reached a turning point in profitability, with iFood’s restaurant business, our Indian payments business and core classifieds all profitable. Our strengthened balance sheet, liquidity and improving free cash flow enable us to continue investing in high growth opportunities and are an advantage in the current environment.”
Robust growth and strong execution across Ecommerce portfolio
Consolidated Ecommerce revenue from our four core segments was strong at 36%, partly offset by a tougher trading environment in our etail business to deliver consolidated group revenue growth of 16% to US$4.9bn. Trading losses in H2 decreased by 43% from H1. The established businesses are all profitable and these losses are a result of targeted investment in high-growth earlier stage initiatives such as quick commerce and grocery delivery, credit and innovation in our Edtech segment.
Classifieds – OLX Group1: sustained growth and improved profitability in core classifieds
- Core classifieds consolidated revenue grew 15% despite the impact of the Ukraine conflict. Excluding Ukraine revenues grew 20%.
- Trading profit margin, excluding Ukraine, was 19%, a 6 percentage point improvement on the prior year.
- In March 2023, a decision was taken to exit the OLX Autos business, with completion expected during FY24.
Food Delivery: Market-leading revenue growth with meaningful improvement in profitability
- iFood’s core restaurant businesses grew Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) by 14% and revenue 24%, leading to a trading profit of US$94m, with an 8% trading margin.
- Targeted investment in grocery and quick commerce drove a 64% increase in GMV from all new initiatives, with revenue up 475%
- Delivery Hero grew GMV by 18% to €44.6bn on a pro-forma basis and improved adjusted EBITDA margin (as percentage of GMV) by -1.4% (prior period: -2.9%).
- Swiggy grew GMV by 58%, with the business announcing that its core restaurant business turned profitable in March 2023.
Payments & Fintech – PayU: Strong overall performance, with Indian Payments Service Provider (PSP) business profitable and significant growth in Indian credit business
- Consolidated revenue increased 52% to US$903m as Total Payment Volume (TPV) in the core PSP business grew 39%.
- Indian PSP business profitable, with TPV up 44%.
- Indian credit business grew its loan book by 112% with revenue up 221%.
- Consolidated trading losses of US$83m impacted by a one-off provision of US$23m at Global Payments Organisation.
Edtech: Solid growth in majority-owned platforms, with continued investment impacting segment profitability
- Consolidated revenue increased 21% to US$134m with trading losses of US$131m as a result of investment in technology including AI, and international expansion.
- Stack Overflow grew total bookings by 37% and revenues by 20% and GoodHabitz grew enterprise customers by 18% and revenue by 24%.
1 In May 2022, the group announced an intention to exit Avito. The disposal of Avito was concluded in October 2022. Avito is now treated as a discontinued operation in the financial results.
