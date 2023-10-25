PropTech Innovator Tour24 Promotes Dorota Firek to SVP of Marketing & Client Engagement

Company reports 12-month 163% growth as property management companies accelerate adoption of self-guided technology to meet evolving needs of renters





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and empowers leasing teams to seamlessly manage tours, today announced that VP of Marketing Dorota Firek has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing & Client Engagement. Born in Poland, Dorota is a marketing leader and partnership evangelist with strong multifamily sector experience. Her passion and energy for getting clients excited for Tour24 products has made her a key player in the industry, respected for her strategic acumen, leadership, and creativity. Her project management and branding experience includes high-tech, sports, and healthcare industries, having previously worked for Knock CRM and Optimizely.

Tour24 founder and CEO Georgianna W. Oliver says, “I can think of no one better than Dorota to engage with our current customers and build connections with new clients as well. She has been a major contributor to our success since joining our team last year, and she is already driving value in her expanded role by creating deeper relationships with our multifamily industry partners. Tour24 prides itself on building our leadership team from within, and Dorota’s well-earned promotion is a testament to the skills and expertise that she has demonstrated since day one.”

The company also announced 163% growth from August 2022 to August 2023 in addition to extremely strong Q3 2023 user metrics. 78 percent of Tour24 users are now visiting properties on the day they book tours, and 56 percent are completing their tours within one hour. In addition, nearly a quarter of visits are taking place on Saturdays, when leasing offices are typically closed or have limited hours.

Self-guided tours are the future of leasing strategy for property management companies because flexibility is key in a technology-driven world where self-service is expected. People want to tour properties on their own time – including after hours, on weekends, and when leasing offices are closed – and without these options, they will likely sign leases elsewhere. Tour24 data shows that more than three quarters of all scheduled self-guided tours were completed the same day. The Tour24 option, not only increases the likelihood of a lease but also frees leasing teams from the time-consuming tasks of scheduling and conducting tours.

“Our continuous growth over the last few years – and especially in the third quarter of this year – shows that property management companies recognize self-service and flexibility as the biggest advancement in multifamily,” Firek says. “We solve the problem of urgency created by prospects that not only want to tour the same day, but also want to visit communities on their own time. Tour24 makes it possible for people to schedule and complete tours that otherwise would be lost using traditional approaches.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform provided to multifamily owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution in the multifamily industry. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24.io.

