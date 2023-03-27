Propeller Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Propeller, a management consultancy for leading organizations in technology, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, and the public sector, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council – Pacific, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“At Propeller, we’re proud to be a majority-women firm serving a client base primarily composed of women in a sector that’s traditionally masculine,” said Propeller co-founder and CEO Amy Weeden. “I am honored that Propeller has joined the esteemed group of women-owned businesses with WBENC certification and excited about the opportunities it provides to work with organizations that value diversity as strongly as we do.”

The WBENC certification is the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the country. The meticulous standard for certification involves an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection process designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

With certification, Propeller joins a nationwide network of support, including targeted business opportunities, growth-enabling education and development programs, and networking and mentorship with thousands of other women entrepreneurs. WBENC also brings increased visibility in corporate and government supply chains, as organizations frequently turn to WBENC-certified businesses for suppliers and contractors as part of their commitments to fostering diversity.

The certification’s emphasis on innovation through diversity is reflective of many of Propeller’s core values, centered on committing to people, embracing diversity, and uplifting communities. Propeller was co-founded by Amy Weeden in 2012 with a vision to build a culturally exceptional, client- and community-focused business consulting firm. Under Amy’s leadership, Propeller has received recognition for its work environment, including “Best Workplace” designations from Fortune and Great Place to Work. Additionally, Amy has been named a CEO of the Year and Propeller has been a “Fastest-Growing Private Company” and “Most-Admired Company” by the Portland Business Journal.

To learn more about Propeller, please visit https://propeller.com/.

About Propeller:

Propeller is a management consulting firm that helps businesses thrive in change by delivering impact-driven solutions that build momentum. Propeller consultants work alongside client teams to deliver customized frameworks and tools that solve problems and drive change. Propeller has specialized expertise across people and change, experience design, data and analytics, and technology transformation. Since its founding in 2012, Propeller has received industry awards including Fortune Magazine’s Best Medium Workplace™ and Portland Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Propeller has offices in Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; San Jose, California; Denver, Colorado; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://propeller.com/.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

