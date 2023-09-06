Propel Software Expands Offerings on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Connects Product and Customer Processes, Empowering Product Companies to Accelerate Business Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#propelpvm–Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, announced new Salesforce AppExchange solutions to help drive products to market faster and deliver increased revenue. The new apps connect product and commercial teams to improve efficiency, mitigate risk, and increase product quality.





Built natively on Salesforce, Propel is compatible with Commerce Cloud, Experience Cloud, Manufacturing Cloud, Revenue Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud. Propel Apps share vital product information across manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service business units to streamline enterprise collaboration around a single product record on one platform.

New Propel AppExchange solutions include:

Propel Components Insights – SiliconExpert Connector In partnership with SiliconExpert, this app grants access to availability and compliance data on more than 1 billion standard parts, enabling product teams to focus their time and resources on developing innovative, profitable products.



Propel Product Information Management (PIM) Native on Salesforce Propel PIM unifies product and marketing teams in one authentic source for product information, with full continuity and collaboration from concept to customer. Propel accelerates product content creation and delivery to every channel.



Propel Supplier Community This quick-to-deploy solution fosters collaboration for diverse and distributed supplier networks. With Propel, manufacturers can easily onboard, train and work with suppliers across the globe to fuel efficiency across product teams.



RenderDraw for Propel – Powerful PLM CAD Visualizations and Attachment Editing By adding powerful visual components to Propel product lifecycle management (PLM), this tool converts CAD files to interactive 2D and 3D viewables, facilitating streamlined product development collaboration.



“Successful product development requires a proactive strategy – one that unifies teams, processes and information throughout the entire enterprise,” said Eric Schrader, Propel Chief Product Officer. “Our AppExchange offerings equip businesses with critical insights such as component risk, availability, compliance, and pricing information. These real-time insights allow business and commercial teams to collaborate, leading to faster product delivery and sustained business growth.”

“Propel is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by driving products to market faster and delivering increased revenue,” added Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Easy to deploy and implement, Propel’s new apps empower customers to facilitate seamless collaboration across the enterprise, with all internal and external stakeholders. Using a single source of product data, users can rely on accurate product information – every time – from concept through to customer delivery and use.

About Salesforce AppExchange



Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Propel Software



Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner and one of Fortune’s Most Innovative Companies in America, Propel is built on Salesforce and drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com.

