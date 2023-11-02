Propel Health announces the launch of Propel Health Communications: an integrated promotional and medical education agency

Centron and Fusion Medical Communications are now one agency with full-service strategic, creative, and cross-channel capabilities and a focus on building meaningful relationships between customers and rare disease, oncology, and specialty brands





GLADSTONE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Propel Health, a 25-year independent network of health communications agencies and technology-enabled services, announced today the launch of Propel Health Communications. Propel Health Communications brings together Centron, a full service agency with deep experience in rare disease and oncology, with Fusion Medical Communications, an innovative medical insight and communications agency.

This new integrated agency is the culmination of a year-long plan, says Chief Executive Officer Mark Fleischer “After rebranding the network in 2022, we started breaking down barriers between individual agencies to bring exponential value and services to our clients. Clients immediately saw the potential of an integrated Centron and Fusion offering, which brings unified strategic and creative partnership across customers and engagements. This is the natural outcome of our focus on simplicity and our clients’ needs.”

Propel Health Communications leverages the strength of both agencies to create authentic customer connections that build meaningful brand relationships and inspire change. “It’s a noisy world out there,” says Lew Campanaro, Managing Director, Client Partnership and Growth. “We bring industry-leading expertise and capabilities to partner with our clients in reaching customers in deeper and more meaningful ways.”

The agency will leverage the strength of its integrated strategy, creative, and integrated delivery services to ensure the brand is experienced with maximum impact across all touchpoints. “We stand apart from other agencies in how we pull through brand/content strategy and creativity to the moment of customer engagement,” says Carolyn O’Neill, Managing Director, Creative and Delivery. “We believe in excellence not only in upstream strategy and creative, but in channel strategy and end-to-end execution.”

Propel Health Communications is led by Lew Campanaro, Carolyn O’Neill, Cira Montreys, Chief Medical Officer, Tracey Van Kempen, SVP, Medical Strategy, Lee Randolph, SVP, Client Services, Sarah Butler, SVP, Operations and Delivery, and Najwa Sebbahi, SVP, Creative Director. For more information visit: propelhealthforward.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Propel Health

Propel Health is an independent network of agencies creating exponentially meaningful brand experiences and relationships. Propel Health Communications is an integrated promotional and medical communications agency with full-service strategic, creative, and cross-channel capabilities. Elevate Strategic Engagements is the industry-leading provider of technology-enabled, compliant speaker’s bureau solutions.

