Pronovias Selects Sprinklr to Enhance the Luxury Bridal Shopping Experience

Pronovias unifies their social and voice of the customer teams to optimize customer experiences using one Sprinklr platform.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Pronovias, a global leader in the bridal fashion industry, has selected Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, and Sprinklr Insights to enhance its digital customer service, marketing and social engagement strategy.





Pronovias Group is the global leader in the luxury bridal market, with a unique portfolio of bridal brands that are distributed in more than 100 countries through a network of 123 stores and more than 3,000 points of sale.

With six bridal brands that each have their own social media presence, Pronovias needed an omnichannel platform to unify their communications, and to offer better experiences to brides everywhere.

Pronovias selected Sprinklr as its single platform for digital customer service, marketing, and social media engagement.

“Selecting Sprinklr was an easy decision for us when we looked at the company’s capabilities and future plans,” said Oleksandra Melnyk, Head of Voice of Customer at Pronovias Group. “Sprinklr is the most complete platform we found in terms of metrics, dashboards, and functionalities for digital customer experience management. Sprinklr’s single view allows us to see post performance by campaign objective and type. We are also already using Sprinklr’s automatic report generation for presentations, and at the listening level, we see the potential in being able to better understand the brides, fashion tendencies, and to get a deeper understanding of our brand perception while also detecting trends that will impact our website and SEO strategy.”

With Sprinklr, Pronovias looks to achieve the following:

Personalize and scale social customer service. With Sprinklr’s extensive channel coverage and AI-powered Smart Responses and chatbots, Pronovias can reach customers on their preferred channels with personalized, immediate responses. Turn social listening into a competitive advantage. By listening to the wedding ecosystem (influencers, photographers, market trends), Pronovias can stay ahead of the competition and even predict what wedding dresses will be trending. Protect brand reputation. Pronovias can analyze customer sentiment around its brands and dresses in real time, spot data anomalies, and bring internal teams together instantly to mitigate risk. Streamline publishing and engagement across markets. With Sprinklr’s AI-powered planning and publishing tools, Pronovias will be able to categorize social media messages by intent, automatically triage them to the right teams, and create personalized responses at every customer touchpoint. Unify and share critical marketing insights. Pronovias can empower its teams with one dashboard for analyzing and reporting on marketing activities across digital channels. Teams can also create customized reports in Sprinklr by goal, type of campaign, and type of content.

“Today, shopping should be seamless and personalized on any channel – in person and online. Customers want to feel known and heard no matter where they connect with your brand,” said Ragy Thomas, Founder & CEO, Sprinklr. “We’re thrilled to partner with Pronovias to help them redefine the bridal shopping experience. With our AI-powered customer insights, publishing, listening, and engagement capabilities, we’ll help ensure that Pronovias can understand and meaningfully connect with their customers while offering personalized assistance throughout the shopping journey.”

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 global enterprises — brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

