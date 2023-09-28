Project Healthy Minds Announces Programming for Second-Annual World Mental Health Day Festival at New York’s Hudson Yards

Conversations Featuring TODAY Show Co-Anchor Carson Daly, CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper, CNN This Morning Anchor Poppy Harlow, Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, Former Senior Advisor to President Obama David Axelrod, Indianapolis Colts Owner & Vice Chair Kalen Irsay Jackson, and more

Project Healthy Minds Inaugural Gala Hosted by Carson Daly with a Musical Performance by Grammy-Nominated Hip Hop Star Logic

World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 to Include SoulCycle Benefit Rides, Sound Bath Meditation Experiences, Community Jog, Live Fireside Chats with Renowned Speakers, Retail Giveback Campaigns

Taking Place Tuesday, October 10 in NYC;

View the Full Schedule of Programming and RSVP at projecthealthyminds.com/events/2023-festival

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Healthy Minds, a Millennial & Gen Z-driven mental health tech non-profit, announced today the programming for its second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival, taking place Tuesday, October 10 at Hudson Yards in New York City. This is the world’s largest festival for World Mental Health Day.





The festival’s expansive programming slate includes SoulCycle charity rides, Equinox sound bath meditation experiences, and a “community jog” with Emmy Award-winning content creator Timm Chiusano. Engaging live fireside chats will feature a range of cultural and business leaders, including a moderated conversation with TODAY Show Co-Anchor Carson Daly and CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper; former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former White House Senior Advisor to President Obama David Axelrod moderated by CNN This Morning Anchor Poppy Harlow; Indianapolis Colts Owner & Vice Chair Kalen Irsay Jackson, and more. The Senior Director of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Center for Health Communication Amanda Yarnell and several prominent professors from Harvard University and Boston University will debut new research on the role and impact of social media creators and influencers as a public health strategy.

The festival is capped off with the inaugural Project Healthy Minds Gala at Spring Studios Tribeca, hosted by Carson Daly, Host & Producer of NBC’s The Voice and Co-Anchor of The TODAY Show. Logic, the Grammy-nominated hiphop star behind the multi-platinum hit single “1-800-273-8255,” which famously referenced the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will headline the gala. Famed artist Peter Tunney, co-creator of Miami’s Wynwood Walls, will also unveil a stunning custom art installation that speaks to the state of mental health in America.

“This year’s Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival is about convening iconic leaders across public policy, media, culture, sports, business, and academia and curating conversations and experiences about the future of mental health in this country,” said Phillip Schermer, Founder & CEO of Project Healthy Minds. “It’s impossible to read the news today and not see another distressing headline about the urgency of the mental health crisis in America and its impact on every corner of society – from the future of work to political polarization to the effect on kids and their relationship with technology. That’s why we’ve built the world’s largest festival for World Mental Health Day – to create a dynamic space for the community to engage in collective action on mental health.”

“When I first spoke out publicly about my generalized anxiety and panic disorder on the TODAY Show in March of 2018, I hoped for the day when everyone could honestly talk about their mental health experiences, including celebrities, business leaders, and public figures. It’s a shared universal experience,” said Carson Daly. “For 30 years, I’ve covered the next frontier in pop culture. Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day festival and evening gala are, in the words of Harry Styles, a sign of the times and speak to mental health’s place at the center of today’s cultural zeitgeist.”

This year’s festival’s lead sponsors are Related Companies, ServiceNow, KPMG, Deerfield Foundation, and the Royal Bank of Canada. This year’s lead gala sponsors include Related Companies, KPMG, the Indianapolis Colts, ServiceNow, NBCUniversal, Universal Music Group, Royal Bank of Canada, Pfizer, MediaLink, Rufus, LVMH, Moody’s, Paramount Global, Wasserman Foundation, Mount Sinai Health System, Deerfield Foundation, Weber Shandwick, and J.P. Morgan Chase.

To view the full schedule of programming, visit projecthealthyminds.com/events/2023-festival.



To learn more about Project Healthy Minds, visit projecthealthyminds.com.

About Project Healthy Minds

Project Healthy Minds is a Millennial & Gen Z-driven mental health tech non-profit startup. Project Healthy Minds is democratizing access to mental health services by building the world’s first digital mental health marketplace, destigmatizing mental health by partnering with culture-makers, and improving access and affordability by advocating for innovative workplace investments in employee mental health. The non-profit is focused on closing the treatment gap in America by attacking these primary barriers to care: stigma, discoverability, and affordability. Project Healthy Minds’ programmatic initiatives serve more than 200,000 people annually.

