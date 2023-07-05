PROG Holdings to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 26, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and Build, is scheduled to release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, prior to market open.





The Company has also scheduled a live webcast for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The webcast can be accessed via the below link, or through the Events & Presentations section of the PROG Holdings investor relations website, https://investor.progholdings.com/.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9u6ozr8d

The webcast will be archived for playback on the company’s investor relations website following the event.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options and inclusive consumer financial products. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options, and Build, provider of personal credit building products. More information about PROG Holdings and its companies can be found at https://investor.progholdings.com/.

