ProAmpac Launches Curbside Recyclable and Heat Sealable Paper Packaging

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#flexiblepackaging—ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the launch of ProActive Recyclable Paper-1000, the newest addition to the ProActive Recyclable® series of products. Recylclable Paper (RP)-1000 is the first product launched in a series of new curbside recyclable paper-based packaging solutions that are heat-sealable with good moisture barrier and excellent directional tear properties.





“Designed to run efficiently on existing filling equipment, ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 delivers high-performance while also being easy for consumers to recycle at home,” states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac. “Brands are demanding more paper-based sustainable packaging solutions. RP-1000 fulfills ProAmpac’s promise to deliver sustainable products while not sacrificing performance,” said Grose.

An ideal replacement for non-sustainable conventional multi-material laminates, RP-1000 is suited for frozen food applications such as ready-to-eat meals and vegetables. RP-1000 can also be used for some dry foods and secondary packaging applications such as confectionery. Pre-qualified for curbside recycling, RP-1000 can be recycled in both paper and mixed streams.

“Our curbside recyclable RP-1000 series has optimum stiffness for enhanced shelf appearance, very good moisture barrier for dry products, and is designed to withstand freezer conditions. In addition, its premium sealant technology allows it to run on high-speed form-fill-seal equipment,” states Hesam Tabatabaei, global vice president of product development and innovation at ProAmpac.

RP-1000 series are available in rollstock, stand up, and three-side seal pouch formats. Using ProAmpac’s award-winning high definition (HD) flexographic printed graphics, RP-1000 is available in natural kraft or bleached versions for brand elevation and customization.

See samples of ProActive Recyclable RP-1000 at ProAmpac’s booth at AFFI-CON Feb 25-28 in San Diego, CA. To set up a meeting or to learn more about how ProAmpac can help meet your sustainable packaging goals, contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

Contacts

Kristy Paulin



ProAmpac



(413) 875-9872



Kristy.Paulin@ProAmpac.com