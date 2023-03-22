Princeton TMX Hires Greg Hobby as Vice President of Sales to Expand Growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Princeton TMX, LLC (“Princeton TMX” or the “Company”), the leading TMS for industrial shippers, announced today that Greg Hobby has joined the Company as Vice President of Sales. His extensive experience leading sales teams at high-growth software businesses will support Princeton TMX’s mission to continue to scale its best-in-class TMS solution for industrial shippers.

Tim Minnich, Princeton TMX’s President and CEO, said, “We are excited to welcome Greg to the Princeton TMX team. Greg has demonstrated his ability to build the enterprise sales team and function at several industry leading software companies. His leadership will be vital to helping us scale our business and build the next generation go-to-market strategy.”

Mr. Hobby has over 15 years of software sales and consumer goods experience. He most recently was at Talkwalker, where he built out the enterprise-focused sales team which closed the largest deals in company history. Prior to that, he led sales teams at a variety of technology companies, including MaetaData and SPINS, where he scaled the business to over $100 million in revenue, leading to a successful exit. Mr. Hobby received his M.B.A. from Indiana University Northwest and a B.S. in Political Science from Ball State University.

“Joining Princeton TMX at this moment in time was a unique opportunity. Princeton TMX has the leading TMS platform for industrial shippers, and my job is to make sure the market understands the compelling value proposition we offer. I look forward to extending the reach of the legacy built by Tim and team,” said Hobby.

About Princeton TMX

Princeton TMX (princetontmx.com) offers shippers a cloud-based transportation management system that automates, streamlines and optimizes transportation transactions. The results are increased efficiency, simpler workflow, and lower cost. Over 10,000 users in North America manage more than $5 billion of freight spend through the flexible modular TMS system.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.

