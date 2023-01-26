Pricefx Records Strong Growth in 2022, Doubling Partner Revenue and Adding More Than 35 New Customers to the Roster

MUNICH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it recorded strong growth across sectors in 2022. With more new customers added than any previous year, the company recorded 49% revenue growth in 2022 and more than 100% growth in partner-assisted deals. New customers added to the Pricefx roster include AeroMexico Airlines, Assa Abloy AB, Clemens Food Group, Fiskars Group, United Electronics and Weyerhaeuser Company. Additionally, more than 30 customers expanded their engagement with Pricefx.

The Advantage Pricefx partner program doubled its revenue from 2021, with partners assisting in 50 transactions. SAP-assisted revenue increased by more than 70% in 2022. The company was also listed in CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide.

2022 brought a new leadership team for Pricefx, including promoting Ronak Sheth to Chief Executive Officer and hiring new Chief Financial Officer Gillian Sheeran. The company also promoted Tim Shorter to Chief Sales Officer and Daniela Hylmarová to Chief People Officer, while expanding the role of Chief Product Officer Billy Graham to include the Engineering team. Together, the leadership team helped deliver the strongest year in company history and several large new business wins.

Under Graham’s guidance, Pricefx delivered the Hurricane 9.0 release and introduced Sales Compensation, which increases efficiency and transparency, reduces disputes and payout errors, and lowers administration costs. Pricefx was named the winner of the 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store category and won several industry awards for product innovation, including four Gold-level awards for its outstanding product technology and performance.

The company received the Gold Stevie® Award for Best Financial Management Solution and another Gold Stevie for Best Manufacturing Solution in the 2022 American Business Awards®. It also received the Gold Globee® for Best SaaS Solution for Sales in the 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence Awards and the Gold Globee® for Best Configure Price Quote (CPQ) in the 2022 Information Technology World Awards.

The Martech Breakthrough Awards named Pricefx Best Price Optimization Solution and it was a Product of the Year winner in the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards. The company also received the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, which recognizes companies that apply AI to solve real problems.

“Despite challenging economic conditions affecting every industry, Pricefx has been able to outpace the industry in both revenue and customer growth,” said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer for Pricefx. “Through our strong partnerships, we are achieving our global expansion goals – adding new customers and expanding current ones. We continue to set the bar for product innovation that allows customers to execute more pricing tasks from within our platform. Companies around the world rely on Pricefx for industry-leading pricing solutions that deliver profitable growth and efficiency in record time. I’m proud of our entire team, who delivered the strongest year in company history.”

Follow Pricefx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry’s fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

Contacts

Media:

Cathy Summers



Summers PR



cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480