Price Chopper/Market 32 Celebrates Frozen Food Month with Daily SurPRIZE digital game

New program follows previous success in online engagement for AdvantEdge Rewards

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As a component of National Frozen Food Month in March, Price Chopper/Market 32 recently launched Daily SurPRIZE, Frozen Food Frenzy, a themed digital game which builds on the success of last fall’s Daily SurPRIZE Spin-the-Wheel contest that left the company’s game-loving loyal customers wanting more.

Last fall, Price Chopper/Market 32 ran tcc Global’s Daily SurPRIZE mobile game for eight weeks leading up to the holidays. Building on the popularity of mobile games like Wordle, the Daily SurPRIZE was available for play once per day. Price Chopper/Market 32 customers who registered online or via its mobile app could spin a wheel for the chance to win gift cards, magazine subscriptions, donations to charities, entries to sweepstakes and AdvantEdge Rewards points. The top prize of 25,000 AdvantEdge Rewards points was awarded to a lucky player each day.

The game drove higher online registrations and app downloads, lifted overall site traffic, and drove in-store sales for those who played. Customer feedback was very positive, which led to the quick creation of the next Daily SurPRIZE.

“It’s a marketing maxim that customers who engage with your brand both online and in-store are more valuable than single channel customers. The Daily SurPRIZE enabled us to validate this theory—customers who played the game showed higher sales in-store than the corresponding control group who did not play the game,” said Glen Bradley, Executive Vice President, Sales & Merchandising at Price Chopper/Market 32.

Daily SurPRIZE, Frozen Food Frenzy features free exclusive digital coupons as an enhancement from the previous game. Customers will also have a chance to win prizes including sweepstakes entries, AdvantEdge Rewards points, magazine subscriptions, and donations to charities. Consistent with the frozen food theme, shoppers play the game by wiping away digital “condensation” from a freezer window revealing an array of prizes. Match three prizes and that item is won.

“Over the past 18 months we have made significant enhancements to our AdvantEdge Rewards program, adding physical, digital and experiential rewards to our historical, and very popular, food and fuel discounts. The improved offering also created new ways for our customers to earn AdvantEdge Rewards points in addition to purchases instore and online,” said Bradley.

“The Daily SurPRIZE is an additional way for our customers to earn bonus points while playing a quick and fun game. The customer response says it all—registrations, traffic and sales were all up over the course of the game. That positive consumer reaction encouraged us to reprise the game during Frozen Food Month.”

“tcc has a long history of providing digital mobile games to supermarkets and convenience store operators. What makes Daily SurPRIZE unique is its seamless integration into Price Chopper’s digital assets and AdvantEdge Rewards program. Because the game resides on tcc’s rewards platform, it appears natively in Price Chopper’s app and website, and is linked to the shopper’s login and points systems,” said Dan Dmochowski, President North America of tcc Global.

“As a result, customers can play the game, win their prize and redeem right on the platform without leaving the Price Chopper experience. And, the fact most of the prizes are sweepstakes entries and bonus points, makes it a more cost-effective prize structure for the retailer.”

About Price Chopper/Market 32

Based in Schenectady, NY, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The American-owned company, founded by the Golub family in 1932, prides itself on longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising, cutting edge brand development and store design, leadership in community service, and cooperative employee relations. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com.

About tcc Global

tcc Global is an international marketing company specializing in creating loyalty platforms and campaigns that change the way shoppers think, act and feel. In a fast-paced retail environment which continues to be disrupted by increasing consumer choice, technology and innovation, customer loyalty remains a significant driver as the link between emotional resonance and transactional reward.

Using the power of data, insight and creativity, tcc global delivers tailor-made solutions which engage and reward loyal customers while driving sustainable growth to retailers and brands. Active in more than 70 countries worldwide, tcc global employs more than 600 people across 34 offices.

To find out more, visit www.tccglobal.com.

