Preston Hollow Community Capital Announces Additions to Originations, Finance and Operations Teams

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Preston Hollow Community Capital (“PHCC”) announced today the hiring of four professionals in its Originations and Finance and Operations teams. Brett Bradley, Corporate Treasurer, joins the Finance and Operations team and Director Edward Gengler, Associate Director Jason Boswell, and Associate Madeleine Rehfeld join the Originations team at PHCC.





“We are strengthening our platform and expanding our capabilities in these roles,” said Jim Thompson, Chairman and CEO of PHCC. “We are confident that Brett, Edward, Jason, and Madeleine will enhance our value as the firm continues to grow.”

Brett Bradley joins PHCC as Corporate Treasurer focused on debt capital markets transactions, managing short-term investments, and assisting with the firm’s banking and rating agency relationships. Brett brings over 22 years of experience in treasury and investment banking with a background in real estate debt capital markets underwriting, CMBS origination, and ABS structured finance transactions. Brett was most recently a Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer at Exeter Finance.

Brett holds an MBA in Finance from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University and a BBA in Finance also from Texas Tech University.

Edward Gengler joins PHCC as a Director focused on new investments in the Originations team. Edward brings over a decade of experience structuring and executing transactions with complex financial structures. Prior to joining PHCC, Edward was a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, where he focused on real estate, structured finance, and financing opportunities at the intersection of the public and private sectors.

Edward graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Commerce/Finance and a second major in Economics, as well as an M.S. in Accounting.

Jason Boswell joins PHCC as an Associate Director also focused on new investments in the Originations team. Jason joins PHCC from Goldman Sachs where he was an Associate in the Public Sector and Infrastructure banking group and provided analytical and structuring expertise for debt financings and advisory assignments.

Jason received a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University.

Madeleine Rehfeld joins PHCC as an Associate in the Originations team focused on the evaluation and structuring of new investments. Prior to PHCC, Madeleine was a part of MUFG’s Project Finance Investment Banking team where she originated, structured, and executed transactions across bank products with a focus on U.S. Power and Renewable Energy.

Madeleine received her B.A. in Economics with a Minor in Business Finance from the University of Southern California.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Preston Hollow Community Capital is a market leader in providing specialized impact finance solutions for projects of significant social and economic importance to local communities in the United States. The Company originates, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of bespoke municipal finance transactions. PHCC has invested over $4.8 billion since its inception across various sectors of the municipal bond market, including real estate, K-12 and higher education, healthcare, infrastructure, hospitality, general government, and economic development.

Since its inception, Preston Hollow has raised $1.6 billion in committed, permanent equity capital from premier sponsors like Stone Point Capital, HarbourVest Partners and TIAA. The Company has received long-term BBB (Stable) and short-term K2 (Stable) ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Visit www.phccap.com for more information.

Contacts

Greg May



Preston Hollow Community Capital



214.389.0835



gmay@phccap.com