Preeminent distributor of drilling and pile driving foundation equipment selects C2CRM to manage and automate their Customer Relationships and unique Sales Processes

COPPELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestcrm–Clear C2, Inc. today announced that Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) has selected C2CRM over other CRM vendors to automate their Customer Relationships, Sales, and Marketing processes.





“With C2CRM, it has allowed our sales team to get a more complete and accurate view of customer info by uniformly tracking sales numbers by region, manufacturer and category,” said Jeff Harmston, ECA’s VP of Sales and Marketing. Jeff goes on to say, “We are also able to email our quotes out of the system with custom PDFs and then manage the pipeline more efficiently.”

C2CRM was designed to help companies like ECA increase organizational efficiency, strengthen customer loyalty, and improve business processes and sales effectiveness. Accessible to everyone in the organization via its cloud-based solution and mobile application, C2CRM offers instant access to critical customer and prospect information that enables users to maximize their opportunities and increase customer satisfaction.

“C2CRM continues to out-perform competing CRM applications by leveraging the flexibility in its architecture to deliver a customized user interface,” said Mickey Patton, President of Clear C2, Inc. “Its ease-of-use and intuitiveness ensures a high user adoption rate.”

About Equipment Corporation of America (ECA)

ECA is the deep foundation industry’s premier provider of the world’s most advanced, innovative and reliable drilling, pile driving, hoisting and rigging, slurry cutting, soil mixing and soil stabilization equipment. Over the past 100 years, they have demonstrated their unrivaled product knowledge, and ultra-responsive service and support, by meeting and exceeding their customers’ expectations every day. ECA backs up every sale or rental with expert service, support and value-added know-how to ensure maximum uptime to help make their customers’ projects a resounding success. Find more information at www.ecanet.com/ or contact their team at USA: 800-PILE-USA or CANADA: 800-760-0925.

About Clear C2, Inc.

Clear C2, Inc. was founded in 1993, focusing on publishing and delivering customer-driven technology solutions including C2CRM, a comprehensive middle-market CRM solution designed to integrate sales, marketing and customer service into one seamless, collaborative operation. It consists of several modules that span five solution sets: Relationship Management, Sales Automation, Customer Service, Marketing Automation and Business Intelligence. C2CRM is offered as both an On-Premise and a Cloud-based (SaaS) solution.

For additional information on Clear C2, visit http://www.clearc2.com or call 1-972-304-7100.

