Precision Dialogue by RRD Launches Composable Data Platform Delivering High-Velocity Data Access & Activation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, has officially announced the launch of PD360 by RRD℠, a composable customer data platform (CDP) that enables experience-minded marketers to avoid third-party data depreciation and pivot to the world of first-party data for highly accurate and personalized campaigns.

Powered by Snowflake Data Cloud, a best-in-class cloud-based data platform, PD360 provides marketers instant data access to meet the demands of real-time, cross-channel customer interactions. Platform-agnostic and customizable by design, this CDP leverages a proven database model built on client requirements, which offers enhanced flexibility over legacy data models while preserving data granularity.

Considered a key point of differentiation for PD360 is the end-to-end cloud-native data management and 24/7 scalable support this platform receives from Precision Dialogue, a division of marketing insights and automation experts within RRD GO Creative℠ and its Global Brand Solutions. A trusted services partner of choice by global brands, Precision Dialogue is also recognized for an expansive and adjacent suite of offerings, i.e., multichannel marketing and campaign operations, research and customer experience, as well as advanced analytics and business intelligence reporting.

According to Kiran Shankar, President, RRD GO Creative, PD360’s future-ready environment affords brands flexibility to leverage secure data sharing capabilities alongside leading technologies to effectively:

Automate the assembly of robust customer profiles

Centralize audience orchestration across multiple channels

Accelerate data delivery to a wide range of analytics and engagement tools

Shankar adds: “Seas of scattered, fragmented data continue to plague marketers’ attempts at creating a 360-degree view of their customer. The ethos of Precision Dialogue is about giving marketers exactly what they need to deliver individualized omnichannel experiences: easier access to unified data. This couldn’t be more evident than in the development of PD360.”

For more information about PD360 by RRD, please visit rrd.com/precisiondialogue.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 22,000 clients, including 93% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.

