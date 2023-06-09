PR Club Honors New England Communications Professionals During 55th Bell Ringer Awards

The PR Club celebrated the excellent work of the industry, and recognized Darlene Hollywood with the John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The PR Club, the region’s leading communications trade organization, last night completed its 55th annual Bell Ringer Awards. The annual event was co-hosted by Brianna Borghi, reporter for WCVB Newscenter 5 in Boston, and Adam Williams, anchor for WHDH 7News in Boston.

The Bell Ringer Awards applauded the work of public relations and communications professionals from across New England in content marketing, events, media placements, social media platform excellence, and industry and communication campaigns.

The PR Club awarded the prestigious Platinum Super Bell Award for the top PR campaign to Tier One Partners and Ally Financial for its consumer campaign, “Advancing the Primetime-ification of Women’s Sports.”

Darlene Hollywood earned the PR Club’s John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award. Darlene is the principal of Hollywood Agency, which she founded in 2011. For more than 25 years, Darlene has helped consumer goods, business services, technology, and not-for-profits gain visibility with thoughtful public relations and marketing campaigns. She rallies her team to uphold the agency’s brand motto – We Make Brands Famous™ – in order to make a direct impact on our clients’ businesses.

The PR Club presented Simone Migliori from Matter Communications with the 2023 Striker Award, recognizing the practitioner who demonstrates an early passion for public relations, a dedication to their career, and a superior work ethic. Allison Epstein of Teak Media and Communication won the 2023 Ringer Award, recognizing the mid-level practitioner who has demonstrated steady and significant progress in impacting their agency, company, or practice, and the New England PR community since entering the field of public relations.

Duffy and Shanley was this year’s top winner with 14 awards. Also earning strong acclaim from Bell Ringer judges were Three Rings with 10 awards and 360PR+ with nine awards. A full list of all winners is available here, and click here for the winner’s showcase.

“Year after year, our entries continue to level-up, and this year’s Bell Ringer Award winners exemplify the highest levels of excellence of our New England PR community,” said Sofia Giovannello, PR Club president and managing supervisor of Methods+Mastery. “We were so excited to host this event for another year in-person and celebrate our winners and the impressive and inspiring work in our industry.”

In keeping with tradition, the PR Club will once again donate to the nonprofit organization of our hosts’ choice. This year, in honor of Brianna Borghi and Adam Williams, the PR Club raised and donated $1,100 to Rodman for Kids. This organization is committed to raising resources, building capacity, and creating opportunities for youth-focused organizations, their leaders, and the kids they serve.

The PR Club would also like to thank our 2023 Bell Ringer Awards sponsors, ACCESSWIRE, BusinessWire, Gusto, Boston University College of Communication, and JTC Printing, for their continued support of the PR Club.

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, our blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Follow them on Twitter @PRClubofNE.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 54th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region’s communications professionals.

Contacts

PR Club of New England



Sofia Giovannello



admin@prclub.org