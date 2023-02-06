PowerPlant Partners Elevates Kathryn Cicoletti to COO and Jigar Majmundar to VP

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerPlant Partners, a pioneer in providing capital, strategic guidance and operating expertise to visionary food and food-related companies that are better for people and the planet, announced the promotion of Kathryn Cicoletti to COO and Jigar Majmundar to VP.





In this newly created position, Ms. Cicoletti works closely with the Managing Partners and the Executive Team on running the firm. She leads investor relations, firm growth strategy and marketing. In addition, she is responsible for all aspects related to institutionalizing impact and ESG initiatives for the firm, including building industry-standard frameworks and spearheading the firm’s initiatives into climate-focused investment themes beyond the plant-based consumer sector. Ms. Cicoletti also works closely with the Partners on day-to-day culture and driving transparency across the organization as the firm expands.

As VP, Mr. Majmundar is a key leader on the investment team. He is responsible for sourcing and evaluating new investment opportunities as well as supporting portfolio companies. Mr. Majmundar is also actively involved in shaping new strategy areas to help drive firm growth over the long-term. In addition, Mr. Majmundar works closely with the firm’s operating advisors to ensure a high level of engagement and value-add across existing and prospective investment opportunities.

Dan Gluck and Mark Rampolla, Managing Partners of PowerPlant Partners, said: “Kathryn is a proven builder who can help us drive the firm forward. As we reflected on PowerPlant’s last eight years of expansion combined with Kathryn’s insights on impact and sustainability-focused investing, we decided we needed a leader dedicated to our next phase of growth. With the close of our $330M PPV Fund III last year and the announcement of our vision to expand beyond plant-based consumer food and beverage, we are excited to work closely with Kathryn on building off our momentum as a leader investing in companies that are better for people and the planet.”

“Jigar has been a key contributor to the firm. His ability to evaluate investment opportunities, execute transactions and assist our portfolio companies is a testament to his collective impact at the firm. As we look to expand, Jigar will be actively involved broadening our investment universe. His leadership across our organization is of tremendous value to our firm and portfolio companies and we look forward to his continued success,” said Dan Gluck, Co-Managing Partner of PowerPlant Partners.

Ms. Cicoletti brings 18 years of experience in the financial industry within both public and private markets, fourteen of which have been in institutional asset management. Since joining in 2021 as Head of Investor Relations and Marketing, she has led the firm’s vision for expansion based on her expertise in fund flows, market cycles, and overall institutional foundation within the alternative investment industry. Ms. Cicoletti has also placed impact and ESG at the forefront of the organization by spearheading and executing initiatives that provide structure and transparency for limited partners and portfolio companies and are aligned with the broader private markets industry.

Mr. Majmundar brings eight years of experience in the financial industry, five of which have been in venture capital and late-stage growth investing. Since joining in 2021, he has sourced and led diligence on several deals and has worked closely with the Partners on portfolio company fundraises and execution.

About PowerPlant Partners

PowerPlant Partners is a global leader investing in companies that are better for people and the planet. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance and operating expertise to visionary companies, including Beyond Meat, Thrive Market, Ripple, Veggie Grill, Apeel Sciences, Liquid Death, Miyoko’s Creamery, Vive Organic, and Partake Brewing. PowerPlant Partners’ leadership team is comprised of innovators behind leading food and beverage brands such as Veggie Grill, the largest plant-centric restaurant company in the U.S.; ZICO Beverages, an early pioneer in the coconut water category acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 2013; and Health Warrior, a superfood company purchased by PepsiCo in 2018. PowerPlant Partners has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. For more information about the Firm visit PowerPlantPartners.co.

Contacts

Media Relations



powerplant@powerplantpartners.co