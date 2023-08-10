Powerful Women-led Team Behind Minnesota’s Cannabis Legalization Effort, ‘MN is Ready,’ Launches New Statewide Effort

State’s First Cannabis Public Affairs Firm, Blunt Strategies, Continues to Propel the Minnesota Market Forward with Creation of the Minnesota Cannabis Resource Center

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The goal to establish legal recreational cannabis sales in Minnesota has been achieved, but Minnesota’s relationship with legal recreational cannabis is just beginning. With adult-use cannabis legal in Minnesota as of August 1, 2023, advocates and experts like Blunt Strategies are shifting their focus to supporting Minnesota’s nascent and unique legal cannabis industry.





To make the long-term transition fruitful for Minnesotans throughout the state, the all-women leadership team behind Minnesota’s first cannabis public affairs and strategic consultancy, Blunt Strategies, now announces the launch of the Minnesota Cannabis Resource Center (MCRC). Through Blunt Strategies, which spearheaded and led the successful MN is Ready campaign, the MCRC will engage with diverse cannabis industry stakeholders to catalyze collaborative solutions for advancing a safe, equitable, sustainable, and thriving Minnesota cannabis industry.

“MN is Ready not only led the advocacy charge to legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota, it served as a critical venue for diverse cannabis policy stakeholders to work together to help shape the actual legislation and policy for how the cannabis industry will function in Minnesota,” said Blunt Strategies Partner and Principal Leili Fatehi, who served as the Campaign Manager for MN is Ready. “Through this collaborative and inclusive approach, we not only achieved what many thought was impossible–passing cannabis legalization without a Democratic supermajority in a politically purple state–but also passed the nation’s most equitable and forward-looking legalization law. But the work to ensure that vision for the industry is realized is not even close to done. That’s why we’re launching the Minnesota Cannabis Resource Center to continue engaging and empowering local cannabis policy stakeholders to help shape regulatory and industry practices and standards.”

Under the strategic direction of Fatehi and Blunt Strategies Partner and Principal Laura Monn Ginsburg, the MCRC will serve as an essential public interest “think/do” tank centered on advancing a safe, equitable, sustainable and thriving Minnesota cannabis industry. Consistent with the values of MN is Ready, Blunt Strategies, and Minnesota’s legalization legislation, the MCRC will prioritize Minnesota businesses, encourage the development of a craft cannabis economy, and promote an industry that operates in a manner that is safe, responsible, and beneficial to the community.

Additionally, Blunt Strategies and the MCRC will be on the ground to navigate the regulatory and legislative gauntlet that comes with establishing a new industry.

“As we learn from experience, we will strive to continuously improve the law and regulatory framework,” said Ginsburg. “While there will undoubtedly be hurdles to overcome, Leili and I believe that the benefits of legalization far outweigh the challenges ahead. As the cannabis industry in the state advances, it is vital that as many cannabis stakeholders as possible continue educating lawmakers, regulators, businesses, consumers and Minnesota residents about the many benefits legalized recreational cannabis can deliver to communities. Cannabis is here to stay in Minnesota. It’s our job to ensure the industry supports as many Minnesotans as possible.”

About Blunt Strategies

Blunt Strategies is Minnesota’s first government relations and strategic consultancy developed exclusively for the cannabis industry. The company was the driving force behind MN is Ready, the successful unified strategic campaign that legalized adult-use cannabis in Minnesota, and is on the frontlines of the next era of U.S. legalization advocacy. The leadership team is composed of veteran strategists who bring diverse skill sets to address issues across the government relations, public affairs, legal, strategic communications and policy sectors. Blunt Strategies excels at providing straightforward strategic advice and the necessary marketing and public relations services that support cannabis businesses. Steeped in a culture of social equity and hard-hitting advocacy, the company operates with the technical knowledge and creative spark necessary to foster success for its partners. Learn more at bluntstrategies.com.

