Powerful New Cvent Webinar Solution Unveiled at Event Technology Conference Cvent CONNECT

Radically simplified set up combined with re-invented attendee experience empowers users to maximize webinar program impact and illustrates the growing opportunity for year-round audience engagement

Designed to empower users with a robust and user-friendly platform, Cvent Webinar helps to simplify how organizations connect with their audiences, increase customer and employee engagement, and maximize the impact of their sales, marketing and training efforts. Cvent Webinar is built directly on the Cvent platform, enabling Cvent customers to manage all of their events and webinars in one place. With one integrated event marketing & management system, organizations benefit from standardized registration, comprehensive attendee insights, and consistent feedback data to better track attendee behavior and event performance across their entire event program.

“At Cvent, we understand the immense potential that webinars and virtual events hold for organizations looking to expand their reach and engage with audiences online,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. “Cvent Webinar has been built to meet the needs of today’s modern marketer, HR leader, sales representative, and other professionals – making it easy for roles across the organization to deliver impactful webinars with minimal effort. We’re thrilled to offer a powerful tool to help users create truly engaging online experiences.”

Key highlights of Cvent Webinar include:

Radically Simplified Set Up

Cvent Webinar allows organizers to build a webinar in just minutes, with no prior or specialty training. To better support webinar programs that require multiple events within short time frames, Cvent Webinar also makes it easy to duplicate webinars so organizations can easily scale their programs. Reinvented Production & Attendee Experience

Cvent Webinar is a highly configurable system that offers easy-to-use production tools and multiple presentation types, helping organizers deliver broadcast quality live, collaborative or simulive viewing experiences. Lower thirds, dynamic backgrounds, scene transitions and embedded media files all enhance the live stream experience. Cvent Webinar also boasts a full suite of engagement features including Live polls, Q&A with up voting, audience reactions, interactive chat and feedback surveys to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience. Per User Pricing

Cvent Webinar offers multiple pricing tiers – including Free, Pro and Premium – ensuring organizations with any program size or budget can benefit from a best-in-class webinar solution. For customers opting for the Premium version, Cvent Webinar is available with unlimited registrants and webinars, making it a cost-effective way to grow and scale your webinar program. Built Directly on the Cvent Platform

Organizations often rely on disparate technologies to host different event formats – whether in-person, virtual, hybrid or webinars. This decentralized approach results in fragmented attendee experiences and siloed event data. Cvent Webinar is built directly within Cvent’s industry-leading event marketing and management platform, empowering users to seamlessly manage their entire event program within one system, enabling consistent execution and broad visibility at enterprise scale. Seamless Integrations with Sales & Marketing Technology



Cvent Webinar integrates effortlessly with leading marketing platforms, CRM systems, and analytics tools, streamlining the process of capturing leads and measuring the success of webinars and virtual events. This seamless connectivity allows organizations to prioritize qualified leads, nurture prospects more effectively and make data-driven decisions that drive growth – further proving the value of event technology as an integral part of an organization’s MarTech stack.

For more information on Cvent Webinar and how it can transform your event program, visit the website here.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

