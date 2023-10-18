Power Integrations’ IC Energizes Mission-Critical Functions with Maximum Efficiency in Team aCentauri Solar Race Car

PowiGaN technology gives Team aCentauri an edge in grueling race across the Outback during the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BWSC—Power Integrations™ (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, is providing advanced PowiGaN™ gallium-nitride (GaN) technology, expert design support, and financial sponsorship for Team aCentauri in the 3,000 km Bridgestone World Solar Challenge later this month. Power Integrations’ Mr. Green will follow Team aCentauri and the 37 other entrants across the Australian Outback as they push the boundaries of innovation in efficiency, aerodynamics, speed and range for solar-powered cars.









“After studying Power Integrations’ extensive list of reference designs, Team aCentauri asked us to help them design a power converter based on the 750-volt, InnoSwitch™3-EP with PowiGaN technology,” said Trevor Hiatt, director of marketing at Power Integrations. “With our IC and expert design support, the team not only boosted energy efficiency to 95.7 percent while the system operates at maximum power, but also improved efficiency by more than 50 percent while the system drives light loads – which is most of the time.”

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge begins in Darwin on October 22 and is expected to conclude in Adelaide on October 29. To follow the race, get stories about Team aCentauri and their car, and learn more Power Integrations’ energy efficient solutions, visit Mr. Green’s Blog, Power Integrations’ YouTube channel or follow and use hashtag #PowiGaNVan in social media.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

